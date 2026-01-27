Fire Safety Equipment Market to Grow by $16 Billion Over 2026-2030: Analysis of Global and Regional Trends, Demand, Shares and Competition

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Safety Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers crucial insights, delivering market statistics, competitor analysis, and potential opportunities. It caters to entities looking to succeed in the rapidly evolving industry, highlighting trends, strategic recommendations, and regional market evaluations.





The global fire safety equipment market is on a robust growth trajectory, anticipated to expand from $49.42 billion in 2025 to $52.89 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness regarding fire safety compliance, the proliferation of commercial and industrial buildings, and the adoption of essential fire suppression systems such as fire extinguishers and hydrant systems. Furthermore, affordable fire safety tools continue to be in high demand.

North America emerged as the leading region in the market for 2025, with key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key countries covered are the USA, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, and others.

Looking ahead, the fire safety equipment market is projected to reach $68.89 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecast is bolstered by the rising implementation of smart fire detection systems, advanced suppression technologies, and the expansion of residential fire safety measures. Moreover, stringent regulatory enforcements are encouraging the development of portable and automated fire safety devices. Emerging trends in this period involve the adoption of new fire suppression technologies and increased installations of fire detection equipment in residential settings.

The expansion of the construction sector, propelled by rapid urbanization, serves as a catalyst for the fire safety equipment market. This growth is reinforced by the crucial role of fire safety tools in ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, safeguarding lives and property, and enhancing overall safety across various development projects. Eurostat reported a construction output increase of 3% in the euro area and 2.5% in the EU for April 2025, compared to the previous year, illustrating the construction sector's contribution to market demand.

Leading market players such as Fike Corp. are introducing innovative products like the Fike Fire Monitors-autonomous water cannons capable of extinguishing fires within 15 seconds. These technologies are integrated with advanced flame detectors, high-definition cameras, and thermal imaging to combat fires effectively. Additionally, investment activities, such as KKR's acquisition of Marmic Fire & Safety in 2024, highlight strategic moves to strengthen presence in the essential services sector and drive growth within the fire safety domain.

Research Scope:

Markets Covered: Fire extinguishers, hydrants, respirators, and more, categorized by products, solutions, and applications.

Fire extinguishers, hydrants, respirators, and more, categorized by products, solutions, and applications. Notable Companies: Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell, Siemens, and others across the globe.

Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell, Siemens, and others across the globe. Coverage: Global insights spanning 16 countries, including the USA, China, India, and more, with detailed regional analysis in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions.

Global insights spanning 16 countries, including the USA, China, India, and more, with detailed regional analysis in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions. Data: Market size ratios, GDP relationships, and expenditure per capita included.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $52.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fire Safety Equipment market report include:

Bosch Security System Inc.

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Siemens Building Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Lowa Fire Equipment Company

Hiren Industrial Corporation

Larsen Manufacturing LLC

National Fire Fighting Manufacturing

Tyco International Ltd.

WSA Fire Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Walter Kidde & Company

Amerex Corporation

Ansul Incorporated

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company

Chemguard Inc.

Elkhart Brass Manufacturing Company

Fike Corporation

Fireboy-Xintex LLC

Firetrace International

FlameStop Australia Pty Ltd.

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

