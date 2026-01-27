Automotive Clutch Plate Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Clutch Plate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automotive Clutch Plate Market is projected to expand from USD 12.59 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.61 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 6.73%.

Market growth is fundamentally anchored by the thriving global commercial vehicle sector, where heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles depend on robust friction components for efficient load handling. Additionally, revenue is sustained by the consistent need for replacement parts due to wear and tear, alongside the enduring popularity of cost-efficient manual transmissions in developing markets.

However, the market faces a substantial obstacle in the form of the accelerating shift toward battery electric vehicles, which predominantly employ single-speed drivetrains that do not require traditional clutch mechanisms. This transition poses a threat to long-term manufacturing volumes as major regions incentivize zero-emission platforms. Despite this technological shift, traditional drivetrain manufacturing remains significant; the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India reported that the auto component industry reached a turnover of USD 80.2 billion in 2025, with drive transmission systems maintaining their position as a key export category.

Market Drivers

Rising global vehicle production serves as the central propellant for the clutch plate market, particularly in regions where internal combustion engines and manual transmissions remain dominant. As automotive manufacturers increase output to satisfy post-pandemic recovery needs, the demand for transmission assemblies rises in direct proportion to new unit manufacturing, driving the procurement of original equipment components.

This trend is especially visible in major Asian manufacturing hubs, where production has stabilized at high levels. Illustrating this momentum, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers noted in its 'October 2024 Automobile Industry Operation' report that automobile production hit 2.996 million units in November 2024, representing substantial industrial activity that fuels demand for drivetrain parts.

Simultaneously, the expansion of the commercial and heavy-duty vehicle sectors significantly strengthens market value, as these platforms demand durable, high-friction clutch systems to handle immense torque loads. Unlike the passenger segment, which is rapidly electrifying, heavy commercial vehicles continue to rely on friction-based transmission systems for long-haul durability and load capacity, ensuring a steady stream of procurement.

Highlighting this demand, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported in its 'Auto Industry Sales Performance' release that domestic commercial vehicle sales reached 967,878 units for the fiscal year 2023-24. Furthermore, ZF Friedrichshafen AG's 'Annual Report 2023' revealed consolidated sales of EUR 46.6 billion, demonstrating the immense financial scale of the powertrain supply chain supporting this ecosystem.

Market Challenges

The rapid global transition toward battery electric vehicles creates a structural challenge for the automotive clutch plate market by fundamentally changing drivetrain necessities. While internal combustion engine vehicles rely on complex friction-based clutch systems for torque transfer and gear changes, battery electric vehicles typically use single-speed transmissions that eliminate the need for these components.

As automakers increasingly redirect capital and production capacity toward electrification to meet zero-emission mandates, the addressable market for traditional transmission parts is contracting. This shift forces manufacturers to depend more heavily on the aftermarket segment, which offers lower long-term growth potential compared to the primary OEM channel.

The magnitude of this disruption is highlighted by the adoption rates in major automotive hubs where internal combustion engines are being displaced. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, sales of new energy vehicles surged to 12.87 million units in 2024, accounting for 40.9 percent of the total new vehicle market. Such a significant market share for vehicles that largely exclude traditional clutch mechanisms signals a permanent reduction in demand for friction discs in one of the world's largest automotive markets, creating considerable volume pressure for established manufacturers.

Market Trends

The development of specialized hybrid powertrain clutch solutions is emerging as a vital trend, driven by the industry's strategic move to bridge internal combustion engines with full electrification. To maximize fuel efficiency without compromising range, automakers are increasingly demanding complex clutch modules, such as disconnect clutches and integrated dampening systems, tailored for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). These advanced components facilitate seamless mode switching and torque management, creating a high-value niche.

The rapid growth of this segment is evident in data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, which reported in the 'October 2024 Automobile Industry Operation' release that plug-in hybrid vehicle sales reached 587,000 units in November 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 89.7 percent.

Concurrent with this trend is the accelerated adoption of Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) systems, which are reshaping the market as consumers increasingly prefer the performance and efficiency of automated gearboxes over traditional manuals. This preference drives suppliers to manufacture sophisticated dual-clutch modules that offer faster shift times and better fuel economy than conventional torque converters

The demand for these engineered systems translates directly into financial growth for key component manufacturers. For instance, Schaeffler AG's 'Annual Report 2023' highlighted that its Automotive Technologies division achieved revenue of EUR 9.77 billion, representing constant-currency growth of 5.4 percent, fueled primarily by increased volumes in transmission and engine systems.

