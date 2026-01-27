Purple Heart Homes Applauds Signing of Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

STATESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) applauds the signing of the Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act (H.R. 224), bipartisan legislation that removes long-standing barriers preventing disabled Veterans from accessing critical housing assistance. The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2026.

Purple Heart Homes views the passage of H.R. 224 as a pivotal step forward in ensuring housing equity for service-connected Disabled Veterans nationwide and remains committed to advocating for policies that protect and uplift those who served.

Introduced by Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), the Disabled Veteran Housing Support Act ensures that Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) service-connected disability compensation is no longer counted as income when determining whether a person is a person of low and moderate income, a person of low income or a person of moderate income and for other purposes.

Prior to the law’s passage, service-connected disability compensation often raised rural Veteran’s reported income above eligibility thresholds, effectively blocking access to housing support programs designed to assist those most in need.

Purple Heart Homes played a significant role in originating, researching and advancing the effort behind the legislation, working alongside lawmakers and advocates to ensure it moved from concept to action. The law addresses a long-standing inequity that unintentionally penalized Veterans for receiving service-connected disability compensation.

“For years, we have seen disabled Veterans excluded from housing assistance simply because they received the benefits they earned through service,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “This law corrects that injustice. Purple Heart Homes was proud to work with the Veterans Administration and Housing Assistance Council to identify the issue and push this effort forward so service-connected Disabled Veterans are no longer penalized for their sacrifice. Since 2021 the Purple Heart Homes team has been educating lawmakers and Veteran housing based organizations on the issue. We are thankful for Rep. De La Cruz willingness to listen and take action leading the charge forward by sponsoring the legislation that has now become law.”

“While we can never fully repay our heroes for their service and sacrifice, we can show our gratitude by removing the bureaucratic obstacles that stand in the way. I am thrilled that my bipartisan legislation to help Veterans access critical housing support has become law. This is just the beginning, and I will continue to deliver wins for our Veterans.” said Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (TX-15).

Key provisions of the Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act include:

Income Exclusion: VA service-connected disability compensation is excluded from income calculations for HUD housing programs.

VA service-connected disability compensation is excluded from income calculations for HUD housing programs. Standardized Definitions: HUD programs will now use consistent income definitions to prevent Veterans from being unfairly disqualified.

HUD programs will now use consistent income definitions to prevent Veterans from being unfairly disqualified. Government Accountability Office Oversight: The GAO is required to conduct a comprehensive review of how disability compensation is treated across all HUD-administered programs to identify and correct additional inconsistencies.

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org.