HEMPER® Enters Argentina Through Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Tabacalera Sarandí

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARA Brands , a global leader in premium smoking accessories and lifestyle products, today announced the expansion of its flagship brand, HEMPER® , into Argentina through an exclusive distribution partnership with Tabacalera Sarandi , a Buenos Aires-based distributor with deep national retail reach. The agreement advances HEMPER®’s international growth strategy and underscores the company’s focus on entering high-demand global markets with strong retail fundamentals.

Argentina represents a compelling opportunity for smoking accessories brands, driven by historically high tobacco usage and sustained demand for roll-your-own (RYO) products. According to Deep Market Insights, Argentina’s smoking accessories market was valued at USD $65.52 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD $106.94 million by 2033. Rolling papers, tips, and glass accessories continue to be core, high-turn categories across Argentina’s retail landscape.

Under the partnership, Tabacalera Sarandí will distribute a curated selection of HEMPER® products online and in select retail locations throughout Argentina. The initial rollout includes HEMPER® hemp and paper rolls and cones, quick hitters, quick tips, and signature glass pieces. Known for combining strong shelf presence with consistent performance, HEMPER®’s accessories are designed to drive consumer trial and repeat purchase while delivering reliable margins for retail partners.

For more than a decade, HEMPER® has built a global reputation for creating some of the most distinctive and entertaining smoking accessories in the market—without compromising on quality or performance. By combining design-forward aesthetics with scalable manufacturing and strong retail support, the brand has become a trusted partner for retailers and a category leader among consumers seeking products that elevate everyday rituals.

“Argentina is a strategically important market for Hemper,” said Bryan Gerber, Co-founder and CEO of Hara Brands. “The market is sophisticated, value-driven, and increasingly interested in well-designed accessories that stand out at retail. HEMPER brings a proven product portfolio while Tabacalera Sarandí offers the operational expertise and local market insight required to scale the brand responsibly.”

Guillermo Dubois, Product Manager of Tabacalera Sarandí continued, “This partnership reflects a shared focus on long-term value creation. We have built a national distribution platform rooted in reliability, retail relationships, and execution. HEMPER’s product portfolio complements our strategy by offering differentiated, high-quality accessories that meet the expectations of both retailers and consumers in Argentina.”

This expansion underscores HARA Brands’ broader strategy of working with best-in-class regional partners to support sustainable, profitable global growth.

About HARA Brands

HARA Brands is a diversified smoking accessory and lifestyle company that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners, offering faster lead times and higher margins for premium merchandise. Partnering with convenience stores, smoke shops and other retailers, its brands include Hemper , Goody Glass and Smokefiends , incorporating a variety of core essentials dedicated to the smoking world, such as novelty glass products, Quick Hitters , cones , and other rolling paper goods. For more information, visit harabrands.com and follow HARA Brands on social media at @HemperCo and @Smokefiends.



About Tabacalera Sarandí

Tabacalera Sarandí is a Buenos Aires-based distributor with deep national retail reach across regulated consumer product categories. For more information, visit https://tabacalerasarandi.com.ar .

