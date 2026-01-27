Tom McCabe Joins XA Investments as Director of Regional Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XA Investments LLC (“XAI”), a Chicago-based alternative investment management and consulting firm, announced that Tom McCabe has joined XAI as a Director of Regional Sales. Mr. McCabe brings vast expertise in product and service offerings specifically focusing on the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Broker Dealer, and Family Office networks on the East Coast, to accelerate XAI’s distribution efforts in the interval fund and closed-end fund marketplace.

Mr. McCabe has more than 15 years of work in financial services, focusing on evolving product and service offerings and working closely within the RIA marketplace. Most recently, he was a Sales Executive for RIA, DCIO and Retirement Plans at Vanguard. In his prior roles, he was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with RIAs in the Southeast region and managing an array of product offerings including Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs).

Kevin Davis, Managing Director, Head of Sales & Distribution of XAI, said, “As the demand for interval funds continues, expanding our sales team with an experienced private wealth professional with a consultative approach to products and investment solutions was crucial. We are delighted to welcome Tom to the XAI team. His extensive product sales experience and ability to cultivate strong client relationships will be a great asset to our firm.”

Upon joining XAI, Mr. McCabe said, “I am thrilled to join the XAI team and look forward to growing the sales culture within the firm. Given XAI’s success to date, I am excited for the continued momentum in its interval fund and closed-end fund business.”

In his director role, Mr. McCabe will aide in the distribution efforts of XAI’s interval fund, the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX), expanding the reach of our sales efforts nationwide with a focus on the East Coast market.

Mr. McCabe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from Bucknell University. He also holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses. Tom lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with his wife and children.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund, respectively the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT), the XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN), and the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX). In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including product development and market research, marketing and fund management. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Sowa, Marketing Associate

jsowa@xainvestments.com

312-374-6938

www.xainvestments.com