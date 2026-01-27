Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Size to be Valued at USD 11.53 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Oncology and Neurovascular Interventions – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market was valued at USD 5.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.53 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.66% during the forecast period 2026–2033. The market is witnessing sustained growth due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive interventional procedures across oncology, neurology, and peripheral vascular applications.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 5.93 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 11.53 Billion

CAGR: 8.66% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Growth in the U.S. is supported by high procedural volumes, early adoption of advanced embolic technologies, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and strong clinical expertise in interventional radiology and neuro-intervention.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Oncology and Neurovascular Procedures Fuels Market Growth

The global market is gaining momentum due to the increasing burden of cancer, cerebrovascular disorders, and trauma-related vascular conditions. Embolization techniques such as transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and radioembolization (TARE) are becoming standard-of-care treatments for unresectable tumors, while coil and liquid embolization remain critical in managing aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising prevalence of cancer, aneurysms, and vascular malformations

Growing preference for minimally invasive and catheter-based procedures

Technological advancements in embolic materials and delivery systems

Expanding interventional radiology and neuro-interventional capabilities

Favorable reimbursement and reduced hospital stay compared to open surgery

Device adoption continues to accelerate as hospitals and specialty centers seek solutions that offer higher precision, reduced complication rates, and faster patient recovery.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Device Type

The non-coil segment dominated the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market share with 51.4% in 2025, as it has wide applicability compared to other products, contributing the major market share in treating complicated vascular abnormalities and tumors. The coils segment is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to increasing volumes of neurovascular procedures and design refinements in coils over the period.

By Application

The oncology segment dominated the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market with a 61.20% market share due to the high standard application of embolization procedures in the treatment of cancer, especially for unresectable tumors. The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of cerebral aneurysms, strokes, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

By End-Use

The hospitals segment dominated the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in 2025 with a 64.3% market share due to the availability of advanced imaging systems and specialist interventional radiology units. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing need for cost-effective adult soft tissue surgical procedures with minimum trauma and faster recovery times.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market with a 38.12% market share in 2025, due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, broad accessibility of interventional radiology services, and a high incidence of vascular and oncologic conditions.

The transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market trends in Asia Pacific are anticipated to grow fastest with a 9.25% CAGR owing to increasing healthcare expenditures, a rise in cancer and vascular diseases, and higher availability of advanced medical technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Report are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Medical

Terumo Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Cordis Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Sirtex Medical

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Boston Scientific announced that it had received FDA510(k) clearance for its EMBOLD Fibered Detachable Coil for use in occlusion or embolization of blood vessels within the peripheral vasculature to restrict or block blood flow. With the University of Alabama at Birmingham performing the first clinical procedure earlier this week, the device has achieved an important milestone in peripheral embolization therapy.

