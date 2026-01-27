Doors (Wood, Glass, Metal, Composite, Plastic) Markets and Competition Analysis Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asia-Pacific currently leads the market, with expectations for continued dominance fueled by substantial construction investments.
The global doors market is poised for robust growth, with an expected expansion from $163.16 billion in 2025 to $243.65 billion by 2030, demonstrating a healthy CAGR of 8.2%. The market's historic growth can be attributed to surging construction activities, increased security requirements, and widespread adoption of high-efficiency materials. As urbanization continues, the corresponding rise in infrastructure development is predicted to bolster the demand for doors across various sectors.
Foreseeable trends include a rising inclination towards energy-efficient and low-maintenance door materials such as composite and engineered solutions, augmented by the integration of smart technology in smart buildings. Innovations in door mechanisms, particularly automated systems, are expected to cater significantly to modern architectural preferences. Moreover, the popularity of glass and composite doors for their aesthetic value alongside security-focused designs and customized solutions will facilitate market growth.
The expansion of the construction industry critically enhances the demand for doors, particularly where rapid urban expansion necessitates enhanced security and aesthetic appeal. As an example, in June 2025, Eurostat highlighted a 3% increase in construction production in the euro area compared to the previous year. This escalation in construction underlines a significant demand for durable, secure, and visually appealing door solutions.
Leading market players are innovating, focusing on developing high-performance door systems tailored to withstand the rigors of high-traffic environments while maintaining security and accessibility. For instance, Senior Architectural Systems Ltd introduced the SPD150 commercial aluminum door system, designed to support enhanced performance and accessibility in commercial use, featuring a low-threshold design beneficial for inclusivity and safety.
Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, with entities like ASSA ABLOY expanding their U.S. presence through acquisitions like Metal Products Inc., seeking to strengthen their foothold in the hollow-metal door segment, thereby broadening their portfolio of custom door solutions.
However, trade relations and fluctuating tariffs globally pose challenges by inflating the cost of imported materials, thereby impacting manufacturing expenses and pricing strategies. Despite these hurdles, the scenario provides a fertile ground for domestic production enhancements and regional supply chain localization, paving the way for emerging manufacturers to seize market share.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Material: Wood, Glass, Metal, Composite, Plastic
- By Mechanism: Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead
- By Application: Non-residential, Residential
Subsegments:
- Wood: Solid Wood, Hollow Core, Engineered Wood
- Glass: Tempered, Laminated, Frosted
- Metal: Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel
- Composite: Fiberglass, Polymer Composite
- Plastic: PVC, Polycarbonate, Acrylic
Companies Mentioned: Allegion plc, Andersen Corporation, Assa Abloy AB, Jeld-Wen Inc., KONE Corporation, and more.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
Time Series: Data spans five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$177.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$243.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Doors market report include:
- Allegion plc
- Andersen Corporation
- Assa Abloy AB
- Jeld-Wen Inc.
- KONE Corporation
- Masco Corporation
- Masonite International Corporation
- Pella Corporation
- PGT Innovations Inc.
- Simpson Door Company
- American Automatic Doors Inc.
- Geze GmbH
- Shakti Hormann Private Limited
- Lixil Group Corporation
- Ply Gem Holdings Inc.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.
- YKK AP Inc.
- Marvin Windows and Doors
- Therma-Tru Doors
- Clopay Building Products Company Inc.
- The Overhead Door Corporation
- Wayne Dalton Corp.
- C.H.I. Overhead Doors Inc.
- Amarr Co. Inc.
- Raynor Manufacturing Company
- Haas Door Company
- Richards-Wilcox Inc.
- Midland Garage Door Mfg. Co.
- Northwest Door Inc.
- Windsor Door Siding and Windows
- TruStile Doors LLC
- Eggers Industries
- VT Industries Inc.
- Graham Wood Doors
- Karona Inc.
- Lynden Door Inc.
- Oshkosh Door Company
- Rogue Valley Door Inc.
- Sierra Pacific Windows Inc.
