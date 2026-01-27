Doors (Wood, Glass, Metal, Composite, Plastic) Markets and Competition Analysis Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Asia-Pacific currently leads the market, with expectations for continued dominance fueled by substantial construction investments.





The global doors market is poised for robust growth, with an expected expansion from $163.16 billion in 2025 to $243.65 billion by 2030, demonstrating a healthy CAGR of 8.2%. The market's historic growth can be attributed to surging construction activities, increased security requirements, and widespread adoption of high-efficiency materials. As urbanization continues, the corresponding rise in infrastructure development is predicted to bolster the demand for doors across various sectors.

Foreseeable trends include a rising inclination towards energy-efficient and low-maintenance door materials such as composite and engineered solutions, augmented by the integration of smart technology in smart buildings. Innovations in door mechanisms, particularly automated systems, are expected to cater significantly to modern architectural preferences. Moreover, the popularity of glass and composite doors for their aesthetic value alongside security-focused designs and customized solutions will facilitate market growth.

The expansion of the construction industry critically enhances the demand for doors, particularly where rapid urban expansion necessitates enhanced security and aesthetic appeal. As an example, in June 2025, Eurostat highlighted a 3% increase in construction production in the euro area compared to the previous year. This escalation in construction underlines a significant demand for durable, secure, and visually appealing door solutions.

Leading market players are innovating, focusing on developing high-performance door systems tailored to withstand the rigors of high-traffic environments while maintaining security and accessibility. For instance, Senior Architectural Systems Ltd introduced the SPD150 commercial aluminum door system, designed to support enhanced performance and accessibility in commercial use, featuring a low-threshold design beneficial for inclusivity and safety.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, with entities like ASSA ABLOY expanding their U.S. presence through acquisitions like Metal Products Inc., seeking to strengthen their foothold in the hollow-metal door segment, thereby broadening their portfolio of custom door solutions.

However, trade relations and fluctuating tariffs globally pose challenges by inflating the cost of imported materials, thereby impacting manufacturing expenses and pricing strategies. Despite these hurdles, the scenario provides a fertile ground for domestic production enhancements and regional supply chain localization, paving the way for emerging manufacturers to seize market share.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Material: Wood, Glass, Metal, Composite, Plastic

By Mechanism: Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead

By Application: Non-residential, Residential

Subsegments:

Wood: Solid Wood, Hollow Core, Engineered Wood

Glass: Tempered, Laminated, Frosted

Metal: Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Composite: Fiberglass, Polymer Composite

Plastic: PVC, Polycarbonate, Acrylic

Companies Mentioned: Allegion plc, Andersen Corporation, Assa Abloy AB, Jeld-Wen Inc., KONE Corporation, and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Data spans five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $177.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $243.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Doors market report include:

Allegion plc

Andersen Corporation

Assa Abloy AB

Jeld-Wen Inc.

KONE Corporation

Masco Corporation

Masonite International Corporation

Pella Corporation

PGT Innovations Inc.

Simpson Door Company

American Automatic Doors Inc.

Geze GmbH

Shakti Hormann Private Limited

Lixil Group Corporation

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

YKK AP Inc.

Marvin Windows and Doors

Therma-Tru Doors

Clopay Building Products Company Inc.

The Overhead Door Corporation

Wayne Dalton Corp.

C.H.I. Overhead Doors Inc.

Amarr Co. Inc.

Raynor Manufacturing Company

Haas Door Company

Richards-Wilcox Inc.

Midland Garage Door Mfg. Co.

Northwest Door Inc.

Windsor Door Siding and Windows

TruStile Doors LLC

Eggers Industries

VT Industries Inc.

Graham Wood Doors

Karona Inc.

Lynden Door Inc.

Oshkosh Door Company

Rogue Valley Door Inc.

Sierra Pacific Windows Inc.

