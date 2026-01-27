Fashion by Informa’s Las Vegas Marketplace Returns: The Ultimate Hub for Fashion, Commerce and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fashion by Informa Las Vegas Marketplace returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17-19, as a premier destination for the fashion industry, bringing together MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa under one roof. The comprehensive platform serves as a hub for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and buyers to connect, discover, and drive commerce across key fashion categories. From trend-driven apparel and accessories to tailored menswear and innovative sourcing solutions, the Las Vegas Marketplace fosters collaboration and growth within the global fashion ecosystem.

MAGIC by Informa’s flagship event in Las Vegas remains a cornerstone of the industry, offering the largest selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, and accessories brands. More than just an event, MAGIC delivers a high-energy environment where fashion, community, and commerce intersect. A collaboration with The Boutique Hub further enhances MAGIC’s value by combining access to leading fashion brands with proven boutique success strategies. Attendees gain access to exclusive collections, actionable growth insights, and insider connections. They also benefit from educational sessions that cover retail fundamentals and address current market challenges.

Showcasing Fall/Winter 2026-2027 trends, leading exhibiting brands at MAGIC include Free People, Theia Jewelry, Bobi Los Angeles, Dolce Vita, Bed|Stu, Poppy & Pout, ASTR the Label, Hale Bob, Show Me Your Mumu, and many more.





"We are enhancing the trade show experience this February by bringing MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and now OFFPRICE together under one roof," said Greg Kerwin, SVP, Fashion by Informa. "By expanding the marketplace and offering a broader range of opportunities, we’re creating a comprehensive platform for brands and retailers to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses. This event continues to serve as a vital hub for the fashion industry, fostering meaningful relationships and driving success across all sectors."

PROJECT by Informa returns with a curated, category-driven buying experience. Organized into distinct “neighborhoods,” PROJECT showcases key menswear categories, as outlined in Fashion by Informa’s FW26/27 Menswear Buyer’s Guide, including sportswear, denim, elevated streetwear, tailoring, and emerging trends such as Y2K and golf.





The PROJECT NOW neighborhood highlights brands that embody elevated streetwear, while the newly introduced PROJECT Classic Community focuses on tailored clothing, featuring suits, tuxedos, outerwear, and footwear from brands like Braveman, Cigar Couture, Barabas, Marina Imports, and Bonafini Brands. As menswear continues to evolve, PROJECT provides retailers with insights into growth areas such as contemporary sportswear, outdoor/outerwear, and occasion-wear, ensuring they stay ahead of market demands.

SOURCING by Informa is North America’s largest gathering of fashion manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. The event offers a comprehensive platform for discovering innovative solutions across apparel, footwear, textiles, and sustainable practices. Thoughtfully organized show floors and engaging product demonstrations enhance the sourcing experience, allowing professionals to maximize discovery and find cutting-edge solutions.





OFFPRICE by Informa, now co-located at the Las Vegas Convention Center alongside MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING for the first time, provides a vital marketplace for retail buyers to access wholesale products with competitive margins. As an essential component of the fashion ecosystem, off-price strategies help businesses protect their bottom line, extend product lifecycles, and gain a competitive edge.

To register to attend or learn more about MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa, please visit www.fashionbyinforma.com.

