TestEquity Releases 2026 State of the Industry Report

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions, electronics production supplies, and value-added services, today announced the release of its 2026 State of the Industry Report. The annual report offers data-driven insights into the trends shaping electronics manufacturing, testing, and procurement.

The report is based on survey responses from 1,500 engineers, technicians, and procurement professionals across the electronics industry, providing a comprehensive view of how organizations are adapting to rapid technological change.

Key findings include:

AI and machine learning adoption is accelerating — with clear use cases emerging across test, validation, and manufacturing.

Design and manufacturing requirements are evolving to support greater product complexity, faster validation cycles, and electrification.

Procurement priorities are shifting toward supplier reliability, speed to deployment, and total cost of ownership.





The report also highlights increased demand for technical expertise and support that reduces risk across validation, production, and ongoing maintenance. The report concludes with key trends to watch in automation and electrification, highlighting investment areas expected to shape the industry in the coming years.

“Electronics teams are being asked to move faster, manage more complexity, and adopt new technologies with less margin for error,” said Barry Litwin, CEO of TestEquity. “The 2026 State of the Industry Report captures what’s changing — and where engineering, manufacturing, and procurement leaders are investing next.”

“Engineers and technicians are dealing with more complexity at every stage—design, test, production, and service,” said Daniel Bogdanoff, host of Moore’s Lobby Podcast. “This report brings real data and real perspective to what’s changing, and I’m looking forward to unpacking the findings and what they mean for teams in the year ahead during our panel discussion.”

Webinar: Panel Discussion: State of the Industry

TestEquity will host a free, recorded webinar panel discussion on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CT, featuring industry experts discussing key survey insights and implications across test & measurement, electronics production, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and purchasing/procurement. Register at https://www.bigmarker.com/eetech-media/testequity-state-of-the-industry-panel-discussion?show_live_page=true

The TestEquity 2026 State of the Industry Report is available for download at https://www.testequity.com/static/State-of-the-Industry-2026

