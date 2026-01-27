Security System Integrators Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security System Integrators Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Security System Integrators Market is projected to experience robust growth, expanding from a valuation of USD 21.73 Billion in 2025 to USD 37.73 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 9.63%

Security system integrators play a pivotal role in unifying distinct security subsystems, such as access control and video surveillance, into cohesive operational environments. This market is largely driven by strict regulatory compliance requirements and the increasing necessity for comprehensive infrastructure protection in urbanizing areas.

Corporate entities are investing significantly in these consolidated frameworks to streamline facility management and improve situational awareness. The scale of technology requiring professional deployment is substantial; according to ASIS International and the Security Industry Association, the global physical security equipment sector was projected to reach a value of $60.1 billion in 2024.

However, market expansion faces a significant threat due to a critical shortage of skilled technical labor. As integration projects increasingly merge with complex IT networks, there is a growing gap between the demand for personnel skilled in both physical hardware and cybersecurity and the available supply. This scarcity of talent results in elevated operational costs and implementation delays, serving as a major obstacle to growth for integration firms worldwide. Consequently, the inability to find professionals with dual proficiency hampers the industry's ability to maintain momentum amidst rising demand.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics is fundamentally transforming the operational potential of the Global Security System Integrators Market. Integrators are evolving from basic hardware installers to providers of intelligent ecosystems, where deep learning algorithms facilitate automated threat detection and deliver actionable business intelligence.

This technological advancement empowers end users to utilize predictive analytics for proactive security management and filter out false alarms, thereby establishing a high-value service layer for integrators. Highlighting this rapid transition toward analytics-driven architectures, Genetec's 'State of Physical Security 2025' report from December 2024 indicated that 37% of end users intended to deploy AI-powered features within the upcoming year.

Simultaneously, the push to modernize legacy systems into unified platforms is stimulating significant market activity. Organizations are increasingly looking to retire fragmented, on-premise infrastructure in favor of professional integration services that migrate them to hybrid or fully cloud-based environments offering centralized control and scalability.

This replacement cycle is vital for ensuring operational efficiency and cybersecurity compliance across multi-site enterprises. According to an article in Security Sales & Integration from December 2024 titled '5 Must-Know Trends for Security Integrators in 2025,' 65% of security decision-makers planned to update their video surveillance or access control systems within two years. Furthermore, Security Magazine reported that in 2025, 76% of security leaders planned to increase their budgets to address these growing technological needs and risks.

Market Challenges

A critical shortage of skilled technical labor acts as a primary barrier to the scalability of the Global Security System Integrators Market. As security infrastructures increasingly converge with intricate IT networks, integration firms must rely on a hybrid workforce proficient in both physical hardware installation and sophisticated cybersecurity configurations. Unfortunately, the existing talent pool is struggling to keep up with these advancing technical requirements. This scarcity limits the capacity of integrators to bid on and complete large-scale projects, resulting in significant implementation delays and a forced reduction in new business acquisition.

The severity of this workforce deficit creates a volatile operational landscape. Data from ISC2 reveals that in 2024, the global cybersecurity workforce gap hit 4.8 million professionals, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. This profound shortage drives up labor costs as firms compete for a limited number of qualified candidates, which directly erodes profit margins. Consequently, the financial pressure of rising wages, combined with the inability to meet client demand timelines, substantially impedes the overall revenue growth and market expansion of security system integrators.

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of contactless mobile credentialing and biometric authentication is rapidly reshaping the installation and maintenance landscape for the Global Security System Integrators Market. Integrators are increasingly tasked with transitioning traditional physical keycards to digital IDs stored in mobile wallets, effectively merging physical access rights with personal user devices to streamline identity management.

This shift allows integration firms to provide frictionless, high-assurance entry solutions that satisfy end-user demand for convenience while reducing the operational costs associated with issuing plastic badges. The momentum behind this technology is significant; according to HID's '2025 State of Security and Identity Report' from February 2025, 61% of security leaders identified the proliferation of mobile credentials as a top trend influencing their strategic planning.

At the same time, the unification of security subsystems with broader smart building IoT ecosystems is generating new revenue streams for integrators. Moving beyond standalone access or surveillance projects, firms are now designing hyper-connected environments where security sensors interoperate with energy management, lighting, and HVAC systems to optimize overall facility performance.

This convergence enables integrators to deliver holistic master systems integration services that enhance sustainability and operational efficiency, positioning security infrastructure as a core element of intelligent building management. This strategic value is corroborated by Johnson Controls, whose September 2024 report, 'Cracking The Smart Buildings Code,' noted that 75% of commercial real estate and retail leaders considered smart buildings important for accelerating their digital transformation efforts.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Security System Integrators Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Security System Integrators Market, by Security Type:

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Data Security

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery and Risk and Compliance Management

Security System Integrators Market, by Organization Size:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises

Security System Integrators Market, by Industry Vertical:

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom and Others

Security System Integrators Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $37.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

