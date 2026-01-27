Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Trends and Regional Investment Opportunities 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delves into market characteristics, size, and growth, providing a breakdown by geography and end-user segment to offer strategic insights into future opportunities.





The luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) flooring market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, projected to expand from $29.4 billion in 2025 to $33.33 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This rising trend is driven by a growing preference for durable and low-maintenance flooring, coupled with increased residential renovation activities, early adoption of flexible LVT solutions, and a rising demand for cost-effective wood alternatives in commercial spaces.

Looking ahead, the LVT market is expected to reach $53.52 billion by 2030, advancing at a 12.6% CAGR. Key drivers include the adoption of rigid LVT technologies, sustainable vinyl formulations, advancements in waterproofing and acoustic attributes, and expanding applications in non-residential projects. Industry trends include a shift towards rigid LVT solutions like SPC and WPC for their enhanced durability, as well as flexible LVTs in renovation projects, and an increasing preference for wood and stone-like aesthetics in vinyl tiles.

The construction industry's rapid expansion is playing a crucial role in this growth. Urbanization demands more residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures, with LVTs providing durable, visually appealing, and cost-effective flooring options. For instance, according to Eurostat, construction production increased by 3% in the euro area and 2.5% in the EU in April 2025 compared to April 2024, indicating a strong demand for LVT flooring.

Leading companies are enhancing the aesthetic appeal and durability of LVTs by rolling out premium lines such as Contour luxury vinyl tiles. These high-end options are designed to mimic natural materials like wood and stone and feature superior wear layers. In May 2024, France-based Tarkett S.A. introduced its True to Form collection with 64 color options, utilizing the Brilliance Digital Color System for realistic design visualization and improved customer engagement.

An important development in the sector was the October 2023 acquisition by Marquis Industries Inc. of Harris Flooring Group's assets, aiming to broaden its hardwood flooring presence and enhance its product offerings across North America. This acquisition highlights ongoing market consolidation and expansion efforts in the sector.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Rigid LVT and Flexible LVT by construction type (New Construction; Renovation) and end-user (Residential; Non-Residential).

Rigid LVT and Flexible LVT by construction type (New Construction; Renovation) and end-user (Residential; Non-Residential). Companies: Notable players include Tarkett SA, Forbo Holding AG, Shaw Industries Inc., and more.

Notable players include Tarkett SA, Forbo Holding AG, Shaw Industries Inc., and more. Geographies Covered: Includes countries like Australia, China, USA, and emerging hubs such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Data available in various formats (Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard) and includes market size ratios, growth forecasts, and a detailed competitor market share analysis.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $33.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

