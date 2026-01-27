Silver Mining Stocks Surge as Critical Mineral Status and Supply Deficits Redefine Valuations

Issued on behalf of Americore Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — The global silver market has slammed into its sixth year of structural deficit[1]. Industrial demand is now crushing mine production by 95 million ounces every year, forcing prices past $90 per ounce in early 2026. The U.S. Geological Survey recently added silver to its Critical Minerals List[2], transforming the metal from a simple commodity into a strategic asset. This move triggers federal support for domestic supply chains and faster permitting for major projects. This paradigm shift has turned Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG), Silvercorp Metals (NYSE-A: SVM) (TSX: SVM), Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS), and Vizsla Silver (NYSE-A: VZLA) (TSX: VZLA) into the essential core holdings for the 2026 cycle.

Top analysts now expect silver prices to double this year[3]. This massive growth is being fueled by a rush for safe-haven assets and the chaos caused by China’s export blocks. The Silver Institute sees a massive spike in industrial demand through 2030, driven by the explosion of solar, EV, and AI infrastructure[4]. With tech sectors now eating up 60% of all global silver production, the smart money is moving into platforms capable of consistent, high-volume output.

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is a North American exploration company advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, where it recently launched its 2026 field program featuring a comprehensive drone magnetometer survey designed to identify structural controls that could point to additional silver deposits across the property. The Trinity Project sits in Pershing County, Nevada, just 23 miles from the town of Lovelock, in an area with established mining infrastructure and a history of significant silver production.

"Work has progressed on updating the database to include the Seka and HiHo claim information and with the air magnetometer survey it will enhance our understanding of the regional structures and possible satellite deposits," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore.

The company has been aggressively expanding its land position over the past several months, which matters because in mining, controlling more prospective ground means more potential ounces in the ground. Americore now controls approximately 22,700 acres spanning patented ground, leasehold concessions, and newly staked claims. This expansion came through both direct staking and a strategic option agreement with Primus Resources for 42 unpatented claims that returned grab samples as high as 1,690 grams per tonne silver and 4.33 grams per tonne gold.

The expanded footprint is particularly significant because Americore now controls all the ground covered by a 2012 historic resource estimate that tripled the company's historic resource base to 36 million ounces of silver equivalent. For context, 36 million ounces of silver equivalent at today's prices represents substantial potential value, though investors should note these are historic estimates that require verification through modern drilling and technical work.

The property also includes 364 historic drillholes previously held by Newmont, one of the world's largest gold miners. This provides a substantial technical database for the company to reinterpret using modern methods, potentially saving millions in exploration costs compared to drilling from scratch.

The current drone magnetometer survey covers 312 line kilometers and aims to map structural trends along a southwest to northeast corridor roughly six kilometers long, with the historic Trinity pit at its center. Between 1987 and 1988, U.S. Borax mined over one million tons of silver-oxide material from this pit, producing approximately five million ounces of silver through heap-leach operations, proving the district can produce real metal.

Americore is working to advance the project toward a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for Q2 2026, combining historic data with AI-assisted structural modeling and confirmation drilling to build a modern exploration framework.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) produced a record 15.4 million ounces of silver in 2025, representing an 84% increase from 2024 and marking a new annual record for the company with operations at four underground mines in Mexico. The transformational year included the January 2025 acquisition of Gatos Silver adding the Los Gatos mine, improved operational performance at San Dimas with 19% higher production, and the discovery of high-grade Santo Niño vein at Santa Elena located approximately 900 meters from the plant.

"2025 was truly a transformational year for First Majestic," said Keith Neumeyer, CEO. "The acquisition and successful integration of Gatos, improved operational performance at San Dimas and La Encantada, combined with world-class discoveries at Santa Elena could not have come at a better time."

The company increased its dividend from 1% to 2% of net quarterly revenues earned from January 1, 2026 onwards, rewarding shareholders while providing enhanced leverage to silver prices. First Majestic projects 2026 consolidated production of 13.0 to 14.4 million silver ounces with all-in sustaining costs of $26.15 to $27.91 per silver equivalent ounce, as the company advances key initiatives including Santa Elena mill expansion to 3,500 tpd, increased mine throughput at Los Gatos to 4,000 tpd, and another robust exploration program across its portfolio.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE-A: SVM) (TSX: SVM) reported operational results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, achieving record revenue of approximately $126.1 million representing a 51% increase over the same quarter last year. The company produced 1.9 million ounces of silver and 2.0 million ounces of silver equivalent along with 16.4 million pounds of lead and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, with the Ying Mining District processing 328,425 tonnes of ore up 18% compared to Q3 Fiscal 2025 and producing approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 2,096 ounces of gold, 14.7 million pounds of lead and 1.9 million pounds of zinc.

Active exploration continued at the Ying Mining District and GC Mine with a total of 89,208 metres of drilling and 22,271 metres of exploration tunneling completed during the quarter while Kuanping mine construction progressed with 3,297 metres of ramp development and 693 metres of exploration tunneling completed. Silvercorp Metals stockpiled 61,105 tonnes of ore at the Ying Mining District to be processed during the Chinese New Year holiday period and expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2026 unaudited interim financial results on Monday, February 9, 2026, after market close.

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) achieved attributable silver production of 22.8 million ounces exceeding the updated annual guidance range with a record 7.3 million ounces produced in Q4 2025 while attributable gold production of 742.2 thousand ounces was within annual guidance. Cash and short-term investments are estimated at $1,319 million at December 31, 2025 representing an increase of approximately $408 million from September 30, 2025 with total available liquidity estimated at $2,069 million following the Juanicipio mine acquisition contributing 2.5 million ounces of silver since September 2025.

"Silver production in 2025 exceeded the top end of our guidance range," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American Silver. "The increase in our estimated year-end 2025 cash balance reflects strong silver and gold production and expanded operating margins from the increase in metal prices in Q4."

The company forecasts 2026 attributable silver production between 25.0 million to 27.0 million ounces and gold production between 700.0 thousand to 750.0 thousand ounces with production weighted to the second half of 2026. Pan American Silver expects Silver Segment all-in sustaining costs between $15.75 and $18.25 per ounce and capital expenditures totaling $515 million to $550 million as the company advances internal growth projects including La Colorada Skarn with an updated preliminary economic assessment expected in Q2 2026.

Vizsla Silver (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) reported additional high-grade intercepts from 11 geotechnical drill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico. The results included DDH-CAP-008B returning 1,800 grams per tonne silver equivalent over 3.80 metres true width including 3,833 grams per tonne over 0.93 metres true width, demonstrating exceptional high-grade continuity as part of the 10,578-metre geotechnical campaign completed between May 2025 and August 2025.

"The results from the recently completed Geotechnical drill campaign not only support engineering studies for mine development but also serve as infill holes, validating the exceptional high-grade continuity at Copala," said Michael Konnert, President and CEO of Vizsla Silver. "Copala continues to impress with higher grades as drill spacing is reduced, particularly within years 1-3 of the feasibility study mine plan."

The company commenced its underground infill drilling program from the 480-level of the Morgan ramp on December 24, 2025, designed to upgrade additional resources into Indicated and Measured categories. Copala currently hosts Measured Resources of 41.4 million ounces silver equivalent at 684 grams per tonne and Indicated Resources of 82.8 million ounces at 600 grams per tonne.

