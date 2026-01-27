Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 55.56 Billion in 2025 to USD 99.02 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.11%.

These integrated systems manage the control, storage, and transport of materials within manufacturing and distribution sectors, effectively eliminating the need for direct human intervention. The market is fundamentally driven by the necessity to strengthen supply chain resilience, alleviate chronic labor shortages, and guarantee safety in fast-paced operational environments. Reflecting this robust demand, the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association reported that global exports of intralogistics equipment rose by 1% to reach 123.5 billion euros in 2024.

However, high initial capital requirements remain a significant obstacle to broader market growth. The substantial costs involved in purchasing hardware, integrating software, and retrofitting facilities often deter Small and Medium Enterprises from adopting these technologies. These financial barriers compel organizations to conduct exhaustive return-on-investment analyses, which often prolong the decision-making process and delay the implementation of automation solutions, thereby limiting the market's overall reach.

Market Drivers

The rapid expansion of global e-commerce and omnichannel retail is generating a critical need for swift and accurate order fulfillment within the logistics industry. As consumer expectations for same-day delivery rise, distribution centers must deploy automated systems to effectively manage a vast array of stock-keeping units and fluctuating parcel volumes.

This surge in demand accelerates the adoption of autonomous mobile robots and automated sortation technologies to increase throughput and replace manual picking methods. Consequently, the International Federation of Robotics reported in September 2024 that sales of professional service robots for transportation and logistics grew by 35% to nearly 113,000 units in 2023.

Simultaneously, rising labor costs and persistent workforce scarcity are driving the transition toward fully automated operations. Companies struggle to recruit and retain staff for repetitive, physically demanding warehouse tasks, prompting investment in equipment that ensures operational continuity and reduces reliance on human labor.

A March 2024 report by The Descartes Systems Group Inc. revealed that 76% of supply chain leaders face notable workforce shortages. To address these challenges and improve efficiency, 83% of manufacturers surveyed by Rockwell Automation in 2024 indicated plans to increase spending on smart manufacturing and automation technologies.

Market Challenges

High initial capital expenditure constitutes a major barrier to the growth of the Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market. Implementing these systems involves significant upfront costs, not only for purchasing machinery like robotic arms and automated guided vehicles but also for software integration and infrastructure retrofitting. For Small and Medium Enterprises, these expenses often exceed available funds, forcing them to postpone modernization efforts. This financial pressure necessitates strict return-on-investment calculations, which extend decision-making timelines and stall potential market adoption.

The reluctance to commit to substantial capital projects is reflected in recent industry performance data. According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), North American robot orders fell by 7.9% in units and 6.8% in revenue during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. This decline highlights how high borrowing costs and economic uncertainty negatively impact capital equipment procurement, effectively slowing the overall growth trajectory of the automated material handling sector.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market by shifting systems from static, programmed instructions to dynamic, autonomous decision-making. Unlike traditional automated guided vehicles that follow fixed paths, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots use machine learning to analyze real-time data, optimizing routes instantly and navigating complex environments without physical infrastructure changes.

This technology also supports predictive maintenance, allowing systems to foresee component failures before they cause downtime. Highlighting this trend, Rockwell Automation's June 2025 report notes that 95% of manufacturers have invested or plan to invest in AI and machine learning to enhance operational resilience.

In parallel, the rise of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) is democratizing access to automation by converting financial structures from heavy capital expenditures to manageable operational expenses. This subscription-based model enables organizations, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises, to deploy advanced robotic fleets without the steep upfront costs typically associated with ownership.

By aligning costs with actual usage and offering scalable options, RaaS reduces the financial risks of technology adoption and accelerates the implementation of automated workflows. The impact of this shift is significant, with the International Federation of Robotics reporting in October 2025 that robot deployments under RaaS models grew by 42% in 2024.

Key Players Profiled in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market:

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KION Group AG

SSI SCHAEFER

Toyota Industries Corporation

Dematic

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Swisslog

KNAPP AG

Report Scope

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Product:

Robots

ASRS

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

WMS

AGV

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by System Type:

Unit Load Material Handling System

Bulk Load Material Handling System

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Function:

Storage

Transportation

Assembly

Others

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Industry:

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-Commerce

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $99.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

