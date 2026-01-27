Patterson Veterinary Relaunches a Refreshed NaVetor Veterinary Cloud Software After Acquiring Full Rights

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patterson Veterinary announced it has acquired full ownership of NaVetor, a cloud-based veterinary practice management software, strengthening its long-term commitment to delivering trusted, easy-to-use, innovative cloud software for practices of all sizes. The company also relaunched NaVetor with several updates and enhancements.

Patterson was previously a co-owner of NaVetor through a joint venture and initially built the software to simplify veterinary practice operations through a single, modern platform accessible from anywhere. Since assuming full ownership of NaVetor in 2025, Patterson has refreshed and optimized the vet software to make it faster, more responsive, and more secure. Patterson also added several customer-requested enhancements such as two-way texting and improved patient search, while still maintaining the ease of use that veterinary practices have always valued.

Looking ahead, Patterson plans to introduce AI-powered workflow support in 2026, enabling teams to use voice commands to access data, streamline tasks, and save even more time throughout the day.

“Veterinarians want software they can trust to deliver real value without adding complexity,” said Christal Hahn, director of commercial software at Patterson Veterinary. “Now that Patterson fully owns NaVetor, we’re making a clear, long-term commitment to developing an innovative veterinary cloud software that evolves with the profession and balances advanced features with ease of use and responsive service.”

NaVetor offers significant value for veterinary practices. One monthly subscription includes both client-facing and practice-facing mobile apps, email and text communications, and a host of robust features. In addition, Patterson makes it easy and affordable to convert to NaVetor, with special offers on subscriptions, data conversions, training, and additional onboarding support.

Veterinarians and staff can learn more and request a demo at www.navetor.com .

About Patterson Companies, Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com , www.animalhealthinternational.com

