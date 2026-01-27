Capstreet Named to the 2026 TOP 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market™ List

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Grady Campbell’s list of the 2026 TOP 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market™.

The “TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market” recognition is designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The list recognizes firms that demonstrate excellent leadership, a strong track record and a trusted reputation with business owners.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top 50 firm by Grady Campbell for our efforts supporting founders through active partnership,” said Capstreet Managing Partner Neil Kallmeyer. “We believe the middle market continues to be a dynamic space with companies that can benefit from our sector-specific experience, our Capvalue Operating Framework, and our relationships. We remain committed to helping mid-sized business scale and grow.”

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Media contacts:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com

*Small to mid-sized private equity firms are eligible to apply for Grady Campbell’s annual Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market Award. Winning firms are reviewed from October 2024 to October 2025 and selected based upon their volume of investment activity, firm policies and references from intermediaries, founders and advisors. Like all entrants, Capstreet paid a fee to be considered for this award and also paid a fee to use Grady Campbell’s logo in Capstreet’s materials. Capstreet is not affiliated with Grady Campbell. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Capstreet’s future performance. The award was announced on January 26, 2026.