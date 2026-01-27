Mineral Wool Market to Reach $22.86 Billion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Building Demand

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Wool Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers comprehensive industry statistics and insights, covering global market size, regional shares, market segments, trends, and opportunities.





The mineral wool market is poised for impressive growth, with significant advancements in recent years and promising forecasts. From 2025 to 2026, the market size is expected to increase from $15.77 billion to $17.07 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The historic growth is primarily driven by heightened construction activities, the rising demand for thermal insulation, and early industrial adoption. Additionally, an increased focus on fire safety standards and the expansion of the transportation sector are contributing factors.

Looking ahead, the mineral wool market is forecasted to reach $22.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6%. Growth drivers in this period include the increased emphasis on sustainable building materials, demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the expansion of green building certifications. Additionally, there is a growing need for acoustic insulation and industrial refurbishment projects. Emerging trends feature a rising use of high-performance, fire-resistant, and durable insulation materials, while sectors like industrial and high-temperature applications see increased mineral wool usage.

Increased construction sector demand is a key growth driver for the mineral wool market. The construction industry strengthens building performance through improved energy efficiency, fire safety, and overall durability. Evidence of this trend is highlighted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), reporting a steady 6.3% rise in industry earnings for 2024, and a 8.6% increase in IVA, driven by strong demand and rising output prices.

Strategic partnerships are boosting the mineral wool market, as companies collaborate to enhance product performance with sustainable solutions. Notably, UPM Biochemicals and URSA's May 2023 alliance introduced a sustainable glass wool insulation using UPM BioPiva lignin-a natural polymer. This innovation replaces traditional synthetic resins, greatly reducing CO? emissions and promoting eco-friendly construction materials.

The market also witnessed significant acquisitions, such as Knauf Group's October 2024 purchase of Texnopark's rock mineral wool insulation business. This acquisition underscores Knauf Group's commitment to promoting energy-efficient buildings in Uzbekistan, advancing sustainable construction and energy savings.

Markets Covered:

Type: Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Other Types

Form: Board, Blanket, Panel

End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Use

Subsegments include different density types for glass wool, forms like slabs and batts for rock wool, and other types like ceramic fiber.

Notable Companies: Major companies like Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Johns Manville International Inc., and Knauf Insulation Inc., among others, are included in the report.

Geographical Coverage: The report encompasses markets in countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, and the USA, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Data & Delivery: Access historical and forecast data, competitor market shares, and segmentation details. The report is available in multiple digital formats, including Word, PDF, and an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

