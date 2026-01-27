Food Automation Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Food Automation Market is projected to expand from USD 12.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.35 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 8.26%

This market entails the convergence of robotics, information technology, and control systems to execute processing, packaging, and handling tasks throughout the food production supply chain. The primary drivers fueling market growth include the urgent need to alleviate severe labor shortages and the operational mandate to guarantee consistent hygiene standards while maximizing production throughput.

Manufacturers are increasingly relying on automated solutions to sustain output levels despite a contracting workforce; for instance, the 'Association for Advancing Automation' noted in '2024' that robot orders in the food and consumer goods sector surged by 85.6% during the first half of the year as companies accelerated their investment in operational efficiency.

Despite this robust demand, the market encounters a significant challenge regarding the substantial initial capital investment required for implementation. Small and medium-sized enterprises often struggle to justify the high costs associated with purchasing, installing, and maintaining complex automated systems. This financial barrier acts as a formidable constraint that limits widespread adoption among smaller players and restricts immediate market expansion in cost-sensitive regions.

Market Drivers

Escalating labor costs and a persistent shortage of skilled workforce serve as the most critical determinants driving the Global Food Automation Market. As food producers grapple with high turnover rates and the physical demands of manual processing, the financial imperative to replace human labor with automated alternatives becomes undeniable.

This shift is not merely about filling vacancies but about offsetting rising operational expenses associated with wages, benefits, and training. According to Food Engineering, October 2024, in the 'State of Food Manufacturing in 2024' report, 68% of manufacturers reported that the cost of labor had increased compared to the previous year, further incentivizing the transition toward mechanized solutions to protect profit margins and ensure continuity.

Simultaneously, the integration of AI and IoT for smart manufacturing and predictive maintenance is reshaping the technological landscape of the industry. Food companies are increasingly deploying intelligent systems that utilize real-time data to optimize production schedules, enhance quality control, and predict equipment failures before they occur.

This technological leap allows for unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and agility, moving beyond simple mechanization to fully connected ecosystems. According to Rockwell Automation, April 2024, in the '9th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report', 83% of manufacturers anticipate using Generative AI in their operations in 2024, underscoring the rapid acceptance of these advanced tools. This investment momentum is reflected in broader equipment sales; according to PMMI, in 2024, U.S. packaging machinery shipments grew by 5.8% in 2023 to reach $10.9 billion, highlighting the sustained financial commitment to automated infrastructure.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital expenditure required to implement automated systems stands as a primary impediment to the broader expansion of the Global Food Automation Market. This financial barrier encompasses not only the high purchase price of advanced robotics and control units but also the significant costs associated with facility retrofitting, system integration, and specialized personnel training.

For many small and medium-sized enterprises, these upfront expenses are prohibitive, often exceeding available capital reserves. Consequently, the high cost of entry creates a divided market landscape where adoption is heavily skewed toward large corporations that possess the financial liquidity to absorb long return-on-investment timelines.

This economic constraint directly hampers market growth by restricting the technology's penetration into the vast segment of smaller food manufacturers. The inability of these smaller entities to invest in modernization limits the total addressable market volume and slows the overall industry adoption rate.

This concentration of technology among major players is evident in recent industry figures. According to the 'International Federation of Robotics', in '2024', the operational stock of industrial robots in the food and beverage industry exceeded 135,000 units globally. While this figure demonstrates significant deployment, the data underscores a market dynamic where growth is driven principally by established entities, as financial barriers continue to prevent widespread adoption among cost-sensitive producers.

Market Trends

The Widespread Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots) in Shared Workspaces is transforming production floors by enabling safe interaction between human workers and machines. Unlike traditional industrial robots that require extensive safety caging, cobots are designed with force-limiting sensors to operate alongside staff, facilitating high-mix tasks such as palletizing and secondary packaging.

This flexibility is particularly valuable for food facilities with limited floor space or those managing frequent product changeovers, allowing for a more agile manufacturing environment. The growing reliance on these versatile systems is evident in global installation patterns; according to the International Federation of Robotics, September 2024, in the 'World Robotics 2024' report, collaborative robots captured 10% of the total industrial robot market in 2023, reflecting a structural change in how automation is deployed to complement human activity.

Simultaneously, the Advancement of Automated Optical Inspection and Machine Vision Systems is becoming critical for ensuring product consistency and adhering to stringent food safety regulations. Manufacturers are integrating high-resolution cameras and spectral imaging to detect foreign objects, verify label accuracy, and monitor seal integrity at speeds impossible for manual inspectors.

This technology eliminates subjective error and provides the data granularity needed for real-time quality control, essential for protecting brand reputation. According to Universal Robots, November 2024, in the 'Survey Insights: How Manufacturers are Embracing Technology in 2024', 54% of manufacturers identified improving product quality as their primary motivation for adopting new technologies, indicating that precision inspection capabilities are now a leading priority for operational investment.

Key Players Profiled in the Food Automation Market:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GEA Group

Fortive Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Food Automation Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Food Automation Market, by Type:

Motors & Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization and Rotary & Linear Products

Food Automation Market, by Packaging:

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Packaging & Re-Packaging

Picking & Placing

Processing and Other

Food Automation Market, by Application:

Meat

Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

Bakery

Beverage

Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

and Others

Food Automation Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

