Global Land Planning and Development Market to Reach $338.08 Billion by 2030: Major Players Embrace Digital Solutions to Optimize Land Management

The land planning and development market has seen robust growth recently and is poised for further expansion. It is projected to increase from $225.6 billion in 2025 to $338.08 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This surge is fueled by rising residential investments, urban population density, the adoption of modern surveying technologies, and a focus on sustainable land use.

Key market drivers include the burgeoning demand for digital land planning platforms and zoning optimization tools, leading to the development of integrated smart-city projects and green communities. The expansion of mixed-use and residential developments aligns with these trends, as does the increasing emphasis on efficient land utilization models. Urbanization projects, community-centric planning, and large-scale commercial and institutional complexes are also on the rise.

A major impetus for this growth is the expanding resident population, especially in urban locales. For example, the U.S. population grew by nearly 1% between 2023 and 2024, and with international migration increasing substantially, the demand for housing and urban development has surged. This demographic trend is expected to continue driving the land planning and development industry's growth trajectory.

In response, industry leaders are deploying advanced digital solutions like map-based development platforms and digital lot-management systems. These systems enable dynamic parcel tracking, real-time updates, and greater connectivity with builder workflows, moving away from traditional static planning methods. For instance, Cecilian Partners innovated with XO KISS in May 2025, a platform offering comprehensive digital tools for land and community developers.

Mergers and acquisitions also play a crucial role in market dynamics. RSK Group Limited's acquisition of DWD Ltd in November 2023 exemplifies strategic expansion goals, enhancing expertise and capabilities in property and planning services across critical sectors.

Market Analysis: Detailed examination of market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation. Covers both historical trends and future forecasts across different geographies.

Understand the complete value chain and competitive dynamics. Evolving Trends: Explore emerging technologies such as digital transformation and AI. Discover ways to leverage these for market positioning.

Insight into key frameworks and government policies shaping industry growth. Investment Opportunities: Analyze investment flows and incentive structures driving innovation.

Market Segmentation:

Types: Residential, Commercial and Institutional, Industrial Land Planning and Development

Ownership: Chained, Standalone

Services: Online, Offline

Geographical Scope: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historical five-year and ten-year forecasts

Prominent Companies: China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Eiffage SA, Skanska Group, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group, among others.

Supported Countries: Comprehensive data for major economies including China, India, USA, and European countries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $243.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $338.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

