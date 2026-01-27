Arbe Robotics, Ltd. Announces Closing of $18.5 Million Underwritten Registered Direct Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), (“Arbe” or the “Company”), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 13,225,000 ordinary shares, which includes 1,725,000 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $1.40 per ordinary share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $18.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This deal was led by certain institutional investors, including AWM Investment Company, Inc., the investment adviser of the Special Situations Funds, which also participated in numerous of the Company’s previous financings. Canaccord Genuity acted as sole bookrunner for the offering, with Roth Capital Partners and WestPark Capital acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 287805), originally filed on June 5, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 13, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement which forms a part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attn: Syndication Department, 1 Post Office Square, 30th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Arbe Robotics, Ltd.

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE ), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and include, but are not limited to, statements or expectations regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company’s business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas and any further intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company’s employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; the Company’s ability to meet the conditions to the release from escrow of the proceeds from its recent sale of convertible debentures; the Company’s ability to generate additional OEM selections and substantial orders and the risk and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

