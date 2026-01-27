$2+ Trillion Building Finishing Contractors Market Outlook, 2030: Dominated by Fletcher Building, NCI Building Systems, Interserve, APi Group, and Performance Contracting Group

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report presents updated forecasts, including the impact of international developments on the market. It offers comprehensive insights into market shares, trends, and opportunities for growth.





The building finishing contractors market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.47 trillion in 2025 to $1.57 trillion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This increase is attributed to heightened residential construction activities, rising home renovation demands, and commercial building upgrades. Additionally, there is a surge in insulation and drywall applications and significant investments in finish carpentry.

Forecasts indicate the building finishing contractors market will reach $2.06 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growth factors include the escalating demand for sustainable materials, the adoption of prefabricated finish systems, and the use of digital project estimation tools. There is also a focus on energy-efficient insulation and commercial interior modernization. Market trends point to growing preferences for high-quality interior finishes, modern flooring solutions, low-VOC paints, and advanced carpentry work.

The expansion of the construction industry drives the market's momentum. Building finishing contractors are integral to the construction process, providing services essential for project completion, including painting, flooring, roofing, insulation, plumbing, and electrical work. Notably, total construction output in the UK increased by 0.4% in 2024, spurred by an 8.5% rise in repair and maintenance activities.

Key players in this market, such as Fletcher Building Ltd. and Sherwin-Williams Company, are leveraging innovation by adopting digital procurement platforms like the Building Material Platform app to enhance efficiency. For instance, Mistry.Store launched an app for professionals in 2023, offering streamlined order placement and project management tools.

In a strategic move, Shawmut Design and Construction acquired First Finish in November 2024, aiming to strengthen its renovation capabilities and diversify its hospitality construction portfolio.

Research Scope:

Market characteristics detail and explain offerings, brand distinctions, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis offers an overview of the value chain, including key raw material sources and suppliers.

Updated trends discuss digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation for market leverage.

Regulatory insights provide an overview of frameworks, bodies, policies, and investment trends impacting growth.

Market size section measures historic growth and forecasts future developments considering various economic factors.

TAM analysis estimates market potential and provides strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring quantifies the market's growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and strategic implications.

Regional and country analysis offers insights into geographic market sizes and growth comparisons.

Geographical expansions reflect supply chain realignment and manufacturing shifts in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape evaluates market nature, shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals.

Company scoring matrices rank industry leaders based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered: The report encompasses various contractor types, including Drywall and Insulation, Painting and Wall Covering, Flooring, Tile and Terrazzo, Finish Carpentry, and others. Service providers are categorized into large chain companies and independent contractors, with applications spanning residential, non-residential, and utility construction settings.

Regions and Segments: Analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed segmentation by country and region.

Data Insights: Historical and forecast data encompass market share, segmentations, and economic proportions. The report is available in formats such as Word, PDF, and Interactive Reports with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.57 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

