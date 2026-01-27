Valve Remote Control System Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valve Remote Control System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Valve Remote Control System Market is projected to expand from USD 11.47 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.17 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%

This market sector encompasses centralized mechanisms that utilize electric, hydraulic, or pneumatic power to regulate fluid flow, effectively eliminating the need for manual valve operation. These systems are crucial for ensuring precise control within complex industrial settings, including power generation facilities, oil refineries, and marine vessels. A key factor propelling market growth is the rising emphasis on industrial safety, as stringent regulations mandate that companies reduce human presence in hazardous operational zones, alongside a global drive toward efficiency and process automation in the manufacturing and energy industries.

Conversely, market growth faces obstacles due to the significant capital investment needed for installation and the technical difficulties associated with updating legacy infrastructure. Additionally, high maintenance expenses related to pneumatic and hydraulic lines discourage cost-conscious operators from modernizing their systems.

To provide context on the industry's status, the British Valve and Actuator Association reported that global valve consumption was expected to rise by 3.6 percent in 2024, reaching a market value of 88.1 billion US dollars. This figure indicates a sturdy manufacturing landscape that fundamentally supports the continued demand for sophisticated remote control subsystems.

Market Drivers

The growth of offshore oil and gas exploration significantly fuels the Global Valve Remote Control System Market. As extraction activities extend into deeper and more treacherous waters, operators depend heavily on centralized electric and hydraulic actuation systems to manage fluid control remotely. This transition is essential for ensuring operational continuity and safety on platforms situated in extreme marine environments where direct human intervention is dangerous or restricted.

Consequently, acquiring advanced remote control units is a top priority for outfitting subsea pipelines and new floating production storage and offloading vessels. According to the International Energy Agency's 'World Energy Investment 2024' report from June 2024, global upstream oil and gas investment was projected to increase by 7 percent to 570 billion US dollars, generating significant opportunities for automation vendors.

Furthermore, rising investments in wastewater and water treatment infrastructure are propelling market expansion by requiring automated flow control integration. Modern facilities employ these systems to accurately regulate chemical dosing and filtration, thereby minimizing contamination risks and boosting efficiency. In May 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced a 3 billion US dollar allocation to help states identify and replace lead service lines, indicating a widespread upgrade of essential water infrastructure.

This adoption is further hastened by the broader industrial trend toward smart connectivity and digitalization; according to Rockwell Automation in 2024, 95 percent of manufacturers were utilizing or assessing smart manufacturing technologies, establishing a conducive atmosphere for deploying interconnected valve remote control systems.

Market Challenges

A major impediment to the growth of the Global Valve Remote Control System Market is the high capital expenditure necessary for installation and the technical complexities inherent in retrofitting older infrastructure. Industrial operators are frequently reluctant to switch from manual or basic mechanical valves to sophisticated remote control systems due to the substantial upfront costs.

This hesitation is exacerbated by the challenges of integrating modern pneumatic or electronic actuation into aging plant designs, which often requires specialized engineering work and expensive downtime. Moreover, the recurring costs associated with maintaining extensive hydraulic and pneumatic lines deter budget-conscious facilities from implementing necessary upgrades, leading to delays in modernization despite the potential for long-term operational improvements.

Recent industrial performance data reflects this operational and financial caution, highlighting the difficulty in securing funding for such advanced machinery. According to the VDMA Valves Association, incoming orders for the industrial valves sector decreased by 5 percent in real terms in 2024 compared to the prior year. This reduction in order volume underscores the impact of investment hesitancy and economic pressures, as companies closely examine expenses and postpone capital-heavy retrofit initiatives. As a result, the market is experiencing a deceleration in the adoption of remote control technologies, with the high total cost of ownership limiting immediate growth across key energy and manufacturing sectors.

Market Trends

A transformative trend is emerging with the development of green energy and hydrogen-ready valve solutions as the global energy sector fast-tracks its transition to sustainable fuels. Manufacturers are redesigning valve remote control systems to endure the specific technical hurdles of hydrogen service, including high-pressure sealing needs for carbon capture and metallurgical embrittlement. This shift in valve engineering is propelled by a substantial increase in capital directed toward clean energy infrastructure, establishing a rapidly growing niche for specialized actuation technologies. According to the Hydrogen Council's 'Hydrogen Insights 2024' report from September 2024, committed capital for clean hydrogen projects at the final investment decision stage rose to 75 billion US dollars across 434 global projects, indicating immense demand for these purpose-built control solutions.

Concurrently, the integration of AI-driven predictive maintenance is revolutionizing the management of remote valve assets by industrial operators. By embedding artificial intelligence algorithms within control units and valve positioners, facilities can analyze operational data in real-time to identify anomalies, such as actuator stalling or seat wear, before they lead to system failures.

This shift from reactive repairs to data-driven, intelligent asset management is gaining momentum as companies aim to enhance operational resilience and maximize uptime. In a July 2024 global research study by Honeywell titled 'Industrial AI Insights,' 94 percent of industrial AI leaders expressed plans to increase their use of artificial intelligence technologies, highlighting a strong sector-wide drive toward adopting self-diagnosing control architectures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

