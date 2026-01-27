Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of the Super Match Carnival.

Running from January 26 to March 31, 2026, the Super Match Carnival transforms trading milestones into goals with a total prize pool of over $1,000,000. The campaign offers rewards including up to 150% cashback, trading bonuses, and LALIGA merchandise through two primary matches:

Match 1: First step to victory – Immediate engagement is rewarded. Traders who register for the carnival receive an instant 10 USDC Trial Funds to kickstart their trading journey.

Match 2: Power kick booster – This tiered deposit challenge allows traders to scale their rewards. Participants reaching the top milestones are eligible for a 300 USDT Bonus, 700 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds, and limited-edition LALIGA gear, bringing the spirit of the pitch to the digital portfolio.

"LALIGA represents the pinnacle of competitive excellence, and celebrating our partnership with this $1M carnival is our way of bringing that same energy to our global trading community," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This event is designed to ensure our traders have the tools, bonuses, and exclusive rewards to reach their own financial goals during this winning season."

To join the celebration, traders must register on the campaign page. Full campaign details are available on the announcement page.

The carnival runs alongside the Toobit × LALIGA Elite Championship, an 800,000 USDT competition focused on trading performance. The championship rewards both individual P&L percentage and total trading volume, allowing participants to compete across multiple leaderboard categories. Beyond the main prize pool, traders can unlock tiered milestones to earn LALIGA kits and VIP match tickets.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

