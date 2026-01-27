ACT Expo 2026 Sessions Approved for NAFA CAFM Credits and GBCI General Continuing Education Hours

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo 2026, the largest fleet technology event, will now offer attendees opportunities to earn continuing education credits during the event, taking place May 4-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. ACT Expo has been approved by the NAFA Fleet Management Association for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours applicable toward Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) recertification. In addition, Green Business Certification Inc.™ (GBCI®) has confirmed that select ACT Expo workshops meet its Continuing Education criteria for General CE hours.

Education Designed for Real-World Fleet Decision-Making

Fleet leaders are navigating a period of rapid change, where technology options are expanding faster than budgets, and investment decisions carry long-term operational consequences. In today’s environment, competitiveness is built through investment in people. When individuals strengthen their skills and companies invest in their teams, fleets are better equipped to make confident, cost-conscious decisions with real-world implications.

The ACT Expo 2026 program is structured to support operational decision-making across the full range of technologies fleets are evaluating today. Sessions reflect how fleets actually weigh tradeoffs across performance, cost, and risk as part of broader operational and capital planning. Peer-led sessions focus on the issues shaping near- and mid-term fleet strategy, including:

EPA 2027 emissions requirements and next-generation engine platforms

Fuel efficiency and reliability improvements across advanced powertrains

Safety technologies that reduce risk and protect uptime

Digital solutions that improve asset visibility and drive operational efficiency

A balanced view of diesel, natural gas, propane, battery-electric and hydrogen solutions

“As long-term fleet decisions become increasingly more complex from a technology and ROI perspective, fleets are looking for education they can trust—and time is often their scarcest resource,” said Erik Neandross, president of TRC’s Clean Transportation Solutions team and organizer of ACT Expo. “Aligning ACT Expo workshops with recognized continuing education standards allows fleets to earn CE credits while engaging with practical, real-world case studies that support smarter decisions.”

NAFA-Approved Sessions Supporting CAFM Recertification

More than 25 ACT Expo education sessions have been approved for NAFA CAFM certification hours, allowing fleet professionals to apply what they learn directly toward recertification requirements.

“We are pleased to approve ACT Expo 2026 for Continuing Professional Education hours that may be applied toward CAFM recertification,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of the NAFA Fleet Management Association. “ACT Expo offers fleet professionals timely, relevant education that supports smarter decision-making and ongoing professional development.”

GBCI-Approved Workshops for General CE Hours

GBCI® has confirmed that 10 ACT Expo workshops meet its criteria for General Continuing Education hours, which may be applied toward the general education requirements across GBCI certification programs, including LEED, SITES, EDGE, and others. These in-depth sessions are designed for fleet leaders seeking deeper technical and operational insight into emerging technologies.



Across the program, workshops focus on practical applications of artificial intelligence and software-defined vehicles, automation, and advanced safety systems, EV charging strategies and grid integration, alternative fuel pathways, cleaner combustion and vehicle efficiency, and market dynamics shaping fleet investment decisions. Sessions emphasize real-world deployment lessons, performance tradeoffs, and decision frameworks fleets can apply immediately.

Find Approved Sessions and Credit Details

The full list of approved sessions, workshop details, and applicable credit hours is available at https://actexpo.com/agenda, by using the Continuing Education filter.

Value Registration Open

Registration for ACT Expo 2026 is open at https://www.actexpo.com, with Value Rates available through February 6, 2026.

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the largest fleet technology event in North America and the annual meeting place for fleets seeking clarity on the technologies shaping modern transportation. The conference brings together commercial transportation leaders from every sector, including trucking, last-mile delivery, vocational, municipal, transit, utilities, construction, energy, and infrastructure and the OEMs that serve them. ACT Expo showcases vehicles, powertrains, fuels, digital systems, and infrastructure solutions that help fleets improve performance and sustainability, reduce costs, enhance safety, and become more competitive. More information is available at www.actexpo.com.

Trademark Acknowledgment



GBCI® is a trademark owned by Green Business Certification Inc.™

