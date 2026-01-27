National Advertising Division Recommends Pressure Washer Claims be Modified or Discontinued; Westinghouse Will Be Referred to FTC for Failure to Comply

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge submitted by TTi Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment discontinue certain pressure washer performance claims and modify others.

TTi and Westinghouse both manufacture and sell electric pressure washers. At issue for NAD were challenged express and implied claims regarding the pressure and flow rate performance of Westinghouse electric pressure washers.

The performance of pressure washers is generally measured by pounds per square inch (PSI) and gallons per minute (GPM). These measures are inversely related when a pressure washer is in use—setting a pressure washer for maximum PSI necessarily results in lower GPM, and vice versa.

In support of its “max PSI” and “max GPM” claims, Westinghouse submitted factory testing and more recent routine post-production testing. NAD determined that the evidence submitted did not include sufficient information regarding test methodology or analysis to assess the reliability of the results and did not support the challenged express claims. NAD therefore recommended that Westinghouse discontinue the challenged express performance claims.

NAD also concluded that Westinghouse’s advertising conveys the unsupported message that consumers can achieve both maximum pressure and maximum flow rate simultaneously during ordinary use. NAD recommended that Westinghouse modify its advertising to avoid conveying this implied claim.

In its advertiser statement, Westinghouse stated that it “agrees with NAD’s position regarding the implied claim and disagrees on the express claims,” and as a result Westinghouse stated that it will not comply with NAD’s recommendations regarding the challenged express claims.

Accordingly, pursuant to its procedures, NAD will be referring the matter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other appropriate government agencies, as well as to the platforms on which the advertising appeared and with which NAD has a reporting relationship, for review and possible enforcement action.

