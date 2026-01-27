Optique Nashville Announces Relocation to New State-of-the-Art Facility on 21st Ave

Nashville, TN, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Optique Nashville, Tennessee’s premier destination for advanced eye care and medically necessary contact lenses, is proud to announce its move from West End Avenue to a new, expanded location at 2416 21st Ave S, Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37212.



The new space reflects Optique Nashville’s continued commitment to innovation, comfort, and clinical excellence. Designed with patients in mind, the modern facility features the latest diagnostic and treatment technology, ample on-site parking, and convenient access from I-440, making visits easier and more comfortable than ever.



A major highlight of the new location is the addition of a dedicated dry eye treatment suite, equipped with the most advanced technology available. This expansion allows Optique Nashville to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge care rooted in the latest scientific understanding of dry eye disease, offering personalized solutions for patients with even the most complex conditions.



Optique Nashville proudly continues its long-standing legacy as the state’s leading center for medically necessary contact lenses, providing expert care for patients with conditions such as keratoconus, corneal scarring, post-RK, post-LASIK complications, dry eye disease, and many other ocular surface and corneal disorders. The practice remains a trusted referral center for patients who require the highest level of specialty contact lens expertise.



“Our move represents more than a change of address,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sonsino. “It’s an investment in our patients, our technology, and our mission to deliver the very best eye care available.”



Optique Nashville’s practitioners have been consistently recognized as top optometrists in Nashville and nationally, a distinction that reflects their expertise, leadership in the field, and dedication to patient-centered care. Dr. Michele Sonsino has been named Top Optometrist by the Nashville Scene for 8 years straight. Dr. Jeffrey Sonsino has been the recipient of the

Tennessee Optometric Association’s Practitioner of the Year, the American Optometric Association’s President’s Award for contributions to the field of contact lenses, and the Gas-Permeable Lens Institute’s Practitioner of the Year.



Patients are now being welcomed at the new 21st Ave location, where Optique Nashville continues to set the standard for advanced optometric care in Tennessee.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit OptiqueNashville.com or call Optique Nashville directly at 615-321-4EYE (4393).



https://thenewsfront.com/optique-nashville-announces-relocation-to-new-state-of-the-art-facility-on-21st-ave/