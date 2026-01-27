Utility Systems Construction Market Report, Forecast to 2030 & 2035 - Hybrid Power Systems and Construction Innovation Fueling Utility Sector Competitiveness

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility System Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers valuable insights, covering diverse aspects like trends, regional shares, and future opportunities.





The utility system construction market size has exhibited steady growth, advancing from $807.33 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $831.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. This growth is primarily driven by investments in water and sewer infrastructure, the expansion of oil and gas pipeline construction, and modern public utility programs.

The growth trajectory continues as the market is expected to reach $988.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4%. Key growth drivers include the demand for smart utility networks, investments in renewable-integrated grid systems, and advanced construction technologies.

The utility system construction market's expansion is substantially influenced by the broader construction industry's growth. For instance, reports from the U.S. Census Bureau highlight significant increases in housing starts and completions, positively impacting utility infrastructure demands. Subsequently, companies are innovating, exemplified by Petra's launch of its hybrid-powered Petra Platform in April 2023. This trenchless multi-tool enables cost and time efficiencies in challenging terrains, demonstrating the competitive advantage of integrating diverse energy sources.

Notable acquisitions further shape the industry landscape, as illustrated by Quanta Services Inc.'s acquisition of Cupertino Electric, Inc., aiming to enhance its capabilities in electrical infrastructure and diversify its offerings in technology and renewable sectors. This acquisition reflects a strategic move to leverage Cupertino Electric's expertise in executing large-scale projects and expanding customer bases.

Market Dynamics & Strategic Insights:

Analysis of current and emerging market trends, including digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Examination of regulatory frameworks and investments affecting market growth.

Detailed segmentation by type and contractor, with emphasis on private and public end-user sectors.

The report segments the market into key areas:

Water and Sewer Line Construction: Distribution and sewer systems.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Construction: Crude oil and natural gas pipelines.

Power and Communication Line Construction: Electric power transmission and telecommunications lines.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, PowerChina, Vinci SA, Quanta Services Inc., and others are examined in depth. The report provides market share data, analyses financial deals, and ranks leading companies using a multi-parameter framework considering market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Data & Delivery:

Market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure data.

Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Includes a Bi-Annual Data Update and customization options within the report's scope.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $831.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $988.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Utility System Construction market report include:

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd.

PowerChina

Power Construction Corporation of China

Vinci SA

China Energy Engineering Group Ltd.

Quanta Services Inc.

Balfour Beatty plc

ABM Industries Inc.

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Morgan Sindall Group plc

Primoris Services Corp.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Dycom Industries Inc.

MYR Group Inc.

Michels Corp.

Integrated Electrical Services Inc.

Henkels & McCoy Group Inc.

Pike Corp.

PLH Group Inc.

Charter Oak Utility Constructors Inc.

Powerteam Services

InfraSource Services Inc.

MasTec Inc.

Willbros Group Inc.

Astaldi S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85hifm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment