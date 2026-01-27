Building Panels: Global Market Growth Analysis and Strategy Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 | Panasonic Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., CRH, and BMC Dominate the Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Panels Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building panels market has experienced substantial growth and is poised for continued expansion, projected to rise from $240.75 billion in 2025 to $257.95 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. This upsurge is driven by increased demand for modular construction, growing use of precast concrete, adoption of insulated panels for energy efficiency, and expanded commercial construction activities. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $339.91 billion, maintaining a consistent CAGR.

The forward-looking growth of the building panels market is fueled by a shift towards sustainable construction materials, enhanced adoption of vacuum insulated panels, and growth in automated panel manufacturing. Significant trends include the use of high-performance insulated panels, lightweight materials, and broad application in residential and commercial sectors. These factors cater to faster and cost-effective construction technologies.

Noteworthy construction activities are set to propel the building panels market. The US Census Bureau reported an increase in construction value from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. The rising trend in construction is poised to boost the demand for building panels due to their efficiency and sustainability.

Companies in the sector are innovating to uphold their market position. For instance, Vox India launched the Fronto V Black Panels in September 2024-architectural applications in wall systems. These panels offer durability, a sleek aesthetic, are resistant to sunlight, and utilize advanced thermal printing for a wood-like finish without maintenance requirements.

In parallel, strategic acquisitions are shaping market dynamics. Carlisle acquired MTL Holdings for $410 million in March 2024, enhancing its comprehensive offering in commercial roofing and metal products.

Leading companies such as Panasonic Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and CRH plc remain key players. The market is seeing challenges from changing trade relations and tariffs, affecting production costs, particularly in precast concrete and metal panels. These fluctuations have led manufacturers to reassess supply chains and explore regional production capabilities.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest regional market share, with significant activities in countries like China, Japan, and India. The building panels market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more. Companies are focusing on innovative solutions and regional growth despite global market challenges.

Key features of the report include:

Market characteristics: Details on segments such as precast concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels, structural insulated panels (SIP), and wood-based panels while highlighting innovation and trends.

Supply chain analysis: Comprehensive overview with a focus on key raw materials and suppliers, fostering a deeper understanding of competitive positioning.

Trends and strategies: Emerging technologies and strategic advances like digital transformation, automation, and sustainability initiatives, offering insights on market positioning and differentiation.

Regulatory and investment landscape: An examination of the regulatory frameworks and investment trends affecting the building panels market.

Market size and forecasts: Detailed historic and prospective analysis, incorporating technological impacts, economic uncertainties, and policy changes.

Market segmentation and attractiveness scoring: Segmentation extends into regions and countries, with market attractiveness assessed via quantitative scoring frameworks.

Comprehensive regional and industry landscape analysis to understand shifting global value chains, especially in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape: Examination of market shares, leading companies, and financial deals that shape market dynamics.

Coverage includes panel types such as precast concrete, vacuum insulated, and wood-based panels, material types covering concrete, plastics, and metals, and applications spanning commercial to residential uses.

Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders like Panasonic, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and others are evaluated, offering insights into competitive performance and strategic benchmarks.

Regions and Time Series: Detailed analysis spans multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, covering a five-year historical period and extending forecasts over the next ten years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $257.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $339.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

