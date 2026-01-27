ALUS and Definity deepen commitment to support resilient farming communities

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALUS is pleased to announce a new three-year, $1.5 million commitment from Definity, building on and renewing the insurance company’s ongoing support for community-led, farmer delivered nature-based solutions across Canada. This multi-year agreement reflects the continued growth of a collaborative relationship that began in 2023 and has strengthened as Definity deepens its investment in community-shaped environmental stewardship and rural resilience.



Definity’s renewed commitment will provide consistent, long-term funding to support farmers and ranchers in implementing nature-based solutions. These projects include restoring wetlands and native grasslands, planting trees and creating wildlife habitat, improving soil health, and enhancing the resilience of both the land and the communities that depend on it.

This investment directly supports both on the ground program delivery and ALUS’ national data systems, which help track environmental and social outcomes across the ALUS network. With multi-year stability, ALUS can work more closely with farmers and ranchers as they implement nature-based solutions that reduce climate risk, enhance biodiversity, and benefit communities across Canada.

ALUS is a charitable organization that supports communities in engaging farmers and ranchers in agricultural stewardship. Through a community-led, farmer-delivered model, local Partnership Advisory Committees – comprised of farmers, ranchers, and community leaders - shape and approve projects based on regional priorities and landscape needs. This ensures every restored acre reflects local knowledge and produces practical, long-term outcomes.

“Farmers and ranchers are doing some of the most important climate adaptation work in the country and this new multi-year commitment ensures they have the stable, long-term support they need,” said Jill Weaver, Director of Partnerships at ALUS. “Definity’s continued leadership strengthens local capacity, improves soil and water systems, restores habitat and builds resilience across our shared landscape.”

"At Definity, our purpose is to build a better world by helping our clients and communities adapt and thrive. This renewed commitment to ALUS reflects that purpose in action, helping farmers and ranchers restore ecosystems, strengthen rural resilience, and reduce climate risk. Together, we’re advancing nature-based solutions and creating lasting benefits for communities across Canada," said Brendan Seale, AVP, Environmental, Social and Governance, Definity.

With Definity’s support, ALUS will continue to expand the delivery of nature-based solutions, advance database and reporting systems, and deepen community engagement. This funding helps advance a shared vision for strong resilient rural landscapes and for the farmers and ranchers who steward them.

About ALUS

ALUS is Canada’s community-led, farmer-delivered model for nature-based solutions on agricultural lands. As a national charitable organization, ALUS works with farmers and communities to restore marginal and environmentally sensitive agricultural land back to nature, delivering measurable environmental outcomes across Canada. Through land restoration and practice change—including wetlands, grasslands, and tree and shrub plantings—ALUS strengthens ecosystems while supporting sustainable agriculture and resilient rural communities.



ALUS supports more than 360 community leaders across 41 communities, working with close to 2,200 farmers and ranchers to establish and manage over 57,200 acres of nature-based projects across Canada.

