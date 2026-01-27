Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Industry Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market is projected to expand from USD 5.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.54 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.63%.

The Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) functions as a modular surveillance framework dedicated to the routing, guidance, and monitoring of aircraft and vehicles within airport maneuvering zones.

Growth is largely fueled by the imperative to improve runway safety and maximize operational efficiency in the face of growing air travel demand. Airports are increasingly deploying these solutions to sustain throughput during adverse weather and to lower the likelihood of ground incursions. Data from Airports Council International (ACI) World indicates that global passenger traffic hit approximately 9.5 billion in 2024, representing a 9% rise from the prior year.

Despite positive market prospects, high capital expenditure requirements present a major hurdle to implementation. The significant expenses involved in installing complex sensor networks and integrating them with older infrastructure can discourage airport operators with limited budgets. This financial constraint, combined with the technical intricacies of modernizing existing systems, creates a significant barrier to the widespread application of these control technologies, particularly in cost-sensitive regions.

Market Drivers

A primary driver for the adoption of surface movement systems is the intensified focus on runway safety and the prevention of incursions. With increasing operational densities at airports, the danger of ground collisions rises, prompting aviation authorities to enforce more rigorous surveillance standards.

A-SMGCS solutions offer real-time situational awareness that effectively mitigates these risks by warning operators of potential conflicts. This commitment to safety is evidenced by significant government funding for infrastructure improvements; for instance, the Federal Aviation Administration announced in a May 2024 press release, 'FAA Awards $148.3 Million to Improve Safety and Efficiency at 73 Airports,' that it had allocated $148.3 million to projects aimed at bolstering airfield safety and decreasing runway incursion risks.

Concurrently, rising global air traffic and airport congestion require the implementation of automated guidance technologies. As passenger volumes recover, traditional tracking methods are becoming insufficient for handling ground movement volumes, resulting in delays. Advanced surface guidance systems automate aircraft routing to optimize runway usage and reduce taxi times.

According to the International Air Transport Association's 'Air Passenger Market Analysis August 2024' report from October 2024, global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) grew by 8.6% over August 2023, underscoring the strain on airport facilities. To address this growth, operators are focusing on digital transformation, with SITA reporting in 2024 that 63% of airport Chief Information Officers intended to boost technology investments to support these operational enhancements.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital expenditure necessary for deployment acts as a major impediment to the growth of the Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market. Implementing these systems requires significant investment in extensive hardware networks, including surface movement radars, as well as complex engineering to interface with legacy infrastructure.

These expenses establish a high entry barrier, especially for regional airports or operators with restricted discretionary funds who find it difficult to justify the return on investment against other urgent operational needs. As a result, adoption rates in emerging economies remain slow, with operators often prioritizing essential maintenance over advanced surveillance upgrades.

The scale of this financial obstacle is underscored by the massive capital demands placed on the wider aviation sector, which restricts funds available for specific technological upgrades. Airports Council International (ACI) World noted in 2025 that the global airport industry will require roughly $2.4 trillion in total capital investment by 2040 to satisfy future infrastructure and capacity needs. This immense financial requirement fosters an environment where funding for niche surface guidance systems is frequently deprioritized in favor of primary construction initiatives, thereby directly constraining market growth.

Market Trends

The integration of A-SMGCS with remote and digital tower solutions is reshaping airport surveillance by separating control services from physical locations. Controllers situated in centralized remote centers now depend on high-definition camera feeds and sensor fusion instead of direct visual observation, necessitating A-SMGCS platforms that can smoothly merge video data with radar tracks for a complete digital view of the airfield.

This transition bolsters operational continuity and scalability, leading major air navigation service providers to broaden their digital infrastructure. For example, Eurocontrol's February 2024 report, 'The Rise of Digital Towers,' noted that Avinor's board approved the expansion of its remote tower program by adding six new towers, highlighting the industry's shift toward centralized, technology-led traffic management.

At the same time, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms is improving the predictive power of ground control operations. These intelligent systems process real-time data to forecast taxi times and preemptively detect conflicts, a capability that is essential for sustaining throughput in low-visibility conditions where human oversight is restricted.

The operational benefits of these AI-driven tools are becoming measurable through efficiency improvements in complex airport settings. According to an October 2024 article in Airport Industry-News titled 'Is Artificial Intelligence the Future of Air Traffic Control?,' trials by NATS at London Heathrow showed that AI-enhanced visibility tools could potentially cut flight delays by 20%, offering a significant boost to overall airport capacity.

