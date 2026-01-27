Trends & Strategies Shaping the $3.67 Billion Construction Lasers Market, 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lasers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report covers market characteristics, size, and growth, as well as segmentation, geographic breakdowns, competitive landscape, company scoring matrix, and trends.





The construction lasers market is poised for robust growth over the coming years, projected to expand from $2.93 billion in 2025 to $3.67 billion by 2030, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2026 to 2030. Key growth drivers include the increasing adoption of AI-enabled measurement systems, IoT-enabled laser devices, and the rising use of 3D scanning technology in construction processes. The shift from traditional to digital measurement tools, alongside heightened demand for precision in both commercial and residential projects, further propels this growth.

As construction activities flourish globally, the need for construction lasers in tasks such as precise leveling, plumbing installations, and site layout intensifies. Notably, the construction industry's expansion directly influences the construction laser market's trajectory. For example, Kazakhstan's construction work services surged by 15.1% in 2023, exemplifying this sector's dynamic growth.

In terms of technological advancements, major companies are driving innovation. SainSmart's unveiling of the Genmitsu L8 laser machine in November 2023 marks a significant leap in laser engraving technology, incorporating enhanced safety features and operability. Additionally, AMETEK Inc.'s acquisition of FARO Technologies in 2025 highlights a strategic investment aimed at bolstering capabilities in 3D metrology and laser projection technologies.

The competitive landscape of the construction lasers market is populated by key players such as Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Hilti Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH. These companies continue to innovate within the market, while rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs introduce new challenges.

Tariffs on critical components have increased production and import costs, slowing procurement in highly active regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. This has propelled manufacturers to localize production and develop more cost-efficient technologies to mitigate these impacts.

Despite these challenges, opportunities remain abundant. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2025, driven by extensive infrastructure projects across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The market extends across various regions, encompassing North America, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with significant contributions from countries such as the USA, Germany, and Brazil.

Geographic Focus: The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and more, with expanded focus on regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain shifts.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

