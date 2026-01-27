Power Plant Control System Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Plant Control System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Power Plant Control System Market is projected to expand from USD 8.17 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.77 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.73%.

These systems comprise integrated instrumentation and software architectures essential for automating, monitoring, and regulating energy generation processes to guarantee operational safety and efficiency.

The primary factors fueling market growth include the urgent need to modernize aging utility infrastructures and the rising complexity of grid management driven by the shift toward decentralized energy resources. As reported by the International Renewable Energy Agency, global renewable generation capacity surged by a record 585 gigawatts in 2024, highlighting the critical demand for advanced control solutions capable of managing intermittent power flows and maintaining grid frequency stability.

Despite this strong demand, the market encounters significant obstacles regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities found in interconnected industrial networks. As control architectures increasingly depend on digital connectivity for remote operations, they become more exposed to malicious cyber threats capable of disrupting vital infrastructure. This security risk necessitates strict and often expensive compliance protocols, which can hinder the rapid deployment of upgraded automation technologies, particularly in developing regions where cost sensitivity is a major factor.

Market Drivers

The rapid growth of renewable energy capacities is fundamentally transforming the operational landscape for power plant control systems. With variable energy sources like solar and wind taking a dominant role in generation portfolios, operators require highly responsive automated systems capable of executing real-time load balancing and frequency regulation to prevent instability.

This shift demands the implementation of control architectures that can seamlessly incorporate diverse generation assets while handling bidirectional power flows. Highlighting the massive capital allocation driving these advanced mechanisms, the International Energy Agency's June 2024 'World Energy Investment 2024' report indicates that global investment in clean energy technologies is expected to reach USD 2 trillion in 2024.

Concurrently, the modernization of aging power infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of digital control solutions aimed at extending asset lifespans and bolstering grid resilience. Utilities are systematically updating legacy facilities with distributed control systems and advanced sensors to improve operational visibility and responsiveness to extreme weather events.

This upgrade cycle is crucial for sustaining reliability as consumption rises; the International Energy Agency forecasts a global electricity demand increase of approximately 4% in 2024, placing significant strain on existing networks. In response, governments are financing major improvements, as demonstrated by the U.S. Department of Energy's August 2024 'Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships' announcement, which awarded USD 2.2 billion to projects focused on expanding grid capacity and integrating modern grid technology.

Market Challenges

The cybersecurity vulnerabilities inherent in interconnected industrial networks pose a major barrier to the expansion of the Global Power Plant Control System Market. As power generation facilities incorporate digital technologies to improve efficiency, they unintentionally widen the attack surface, leaving critical infrastructure exposed to malicious disruption.

This elevated risk profile causes utility operators to hesitate in adopting remote or cloud-based control solutions, thereby delaying the modernization of aging assets. The potential for cyber incidents to result in physical equipment damage or grid instability compels stakeholders to prioritize defensive measures over the installation of new automation capacities, slowing overall market adoption rates.

Furthermore, the substantial resources required to secure these systems act as an additional impediment to market growth. Operators face rising costs associated with regulatory compliance and defensive protocols, which diverts capital expenditure away from the acquisition of upgraded control architectures.

The struggle to maintain adequate security is evident in recent industry data; according to the World Economic Forum, the number of organizations maintaining minimum viable cyber resilience dropped by 31% in 2024 compared to 2022 levels. This decline emphasizes the widening gap between threat complexity and organizational readiness, resulting in extended project lead times and reduced investment activity, particularly in regions where financial resources for cybersecurity are already limited.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Predictive Maintenance is radically altering asset management strategies within the Global Power Plant Control System Market. By transitioning operations from rigid, schedule-based maintenance to dynamic, condition-based monitoring, control systems can now analyze immense datasets to predict component failures before they interrupt generation.

This shift enables operators to significantly extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational costs by avoiding unnecessary service intervals. As noted in Siemens' February 2024 'Senseye Predictive Maintenance' announcement, the application of generative AI within maintenance protocols can lead to an up to 85% improvement in downtime forecasting accuracy, a capability becoming essential as facility owners seek to maximize plant availability and efficiency in a competitive energy landscape.

At the same time, the expansion of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Aggregation Capabilities is redefining control architectures by enabling the synchronized management of distributed energy resources. Advanced control software now allows utilities to aggregate decentralized assets, such as residential batteries and electric vehicles, into a single dispatchable unit that mimics the functionality of a traditional power plant.

This aggregation provides a critical layer of grid flexibility without the heavy capital investment required to construct new physical generation facilities. According to RMI's October 2024 'Power Shift' report, the comprehensive integration of VPPs into power system planning and operations has the potential to reduce electricity costs by 20% while simultaneously lowering emissions, underscoring a pivotal shift toward software-driven solutions that leverage existing distributed infrastructure to address capacity constraints.

Key Players Profiled in the Power Plant Control System Market

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co

Schneider Electric SE.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Power Plant Control System Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Power Plant Control System Market, by Type:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others

Power Plant Control System Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Power Plant Control System Market, by End-User:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Manufacturing

Power Plant Control System Market, by Application:

Thermal Power Plants

Hydro Power Plants

Nuclear Power Plants

Renewable Power Plants

Power Plant Control System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo5ncg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment