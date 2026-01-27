Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Home at Canopy Cottages in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Canopy Cottages, located in the highly desirable Rose Hill neighborhood of Redmond, Washington. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 13468 NE 112th Place in Redmond.





Only five new homes remain in this Toll Brothers community featuring 26 luxury two-story homes set around communal green space, each with an inviting covered front porch or patio for residents to take in the serene setting. Homes within Canopy Cottages range from 1,259 to 1,488 square feet, with up to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and an assigned parking garage or an attached 1-car garage for select homes. Home designs are available in craftsman, shingle, or farmhouse architecture. Move in-ready and quick move-in homes are priced from $1.249 million.

“We invite new home shoppers to visit our Canopy Cottages community with exceptional cottage-style homes and private amenities before it is too late,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers in the Pacific. “A limited number of move-in ready homes are available now so home shoppers can start experiencing the luxury Toll Brothers lifestyle right away.”





The community showcases a modern clubhouse with patio and event lawn for homeowner gatherings. Residents of Canopy Cottages enjoy the community’s central location in the highly desirable Rose Hill neighborhood and an easy commute to Google, Microsoft, Redmond, and downtown Bellevue, with access to nearby transit lines and Interstate 405. The community is part of the Lake Washington School District and is within proximity to various casual and fine dining options, world-class shopping, and recreation.

For more information on Canopy Cottages, prospective home buyers are invited to call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

