CDI College Dental Assisting Program in BC Continues A Long Trend of NDAEB Exam Success

The CDI College Dental Assisting program launched in British Columbia in 2004 and quickly became a trusted dental assistant college in BC for students pursuing professional dental assisting classes.

The Burnaby and Surrey campuses achieved CDAC accreditation in 2006 and 2007. Since that time, this dental assistant school in British Columbia has built a strong reputation across the provincial dental community for consistent graduate success. The BC dental assistant diploma also serves as a model for program delivery at other CDI College locations.

NDAEB exam results for all dental assistant students in BC have been carefully tracked and compared with national averages. Over nearly 20 years across the two BC campuses, 96 percent of graduates passed the NDAEB exam on their first attempt.

Since 2006 in British Columbia:

2 - campuses currently offering the program

119 - cohorts have written the NDAEB exam since March 2006 across the two campuses

1493 - total number of students that have attempted the NDAEB exam since March 2006

1433 - total number of students that have successfully passed the NDAEB Exam on the first attempt

14.4% - CDI graduates' average points ABOVE the NDAEB minimum passing grade

4.8 % - CDI graduates' average points above the National average for first time writers

96% - the percentage of exam writers that pass the exam on the first attempt across all campuses since 2006

Only 4 percent of BC students were unsuccessful on their first attempt. Of those students, 80 percent passed on the second attempt. When those outcomes are included, 1481 of 1493 students passed the NDAEB exam, resulting in an impressive 99 percent overall pass rate. This performance reflects the strength of the dentist assistant course in BC, faculty excellence, and student preparation.

Recent results further reinforce this success. From 2021 to 2025, 27 cohorts totaling 388 students wrote the NDAEB exam in British Columbia. Of those students, 387 passed on the first attempt, with the remaining student succeeding on the second attempt.

During this period, graduates averaged 16.8 percent above the NDAEB passing score and 7.9 percentage points above the national average for first-time writers!

These results confirm CDI College as a leading dental assistant school in British Columbia. Students looking to explore proven dental assistant courses in BC can learn more about the program by clicking here.

