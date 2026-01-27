SharpLink-Backed CryptoCasino.com Launches Rebranded Platform, Tapping Ethereum Powerhouse Ties

Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCasino.com—a next-gen cryptocurrency and Web3 betting platform—has officially launched its rebranded site, signaling an ambitious move to bridge cutting-edge crypto infrastructure with real-money online gaming. Backed by a strategic investment from SharpLink Gaming in March, the launch aims to position CryptoCasino as the premier destination for decentralized sports betting and casino play.

This milestone follows SharpLink’s acquisition of a minority stake in the casino’s operating company, a move that deepens the sportsbook and iGaming firm’s exposure to the high-growth Web3 gaming market. The partnership brings institutional firepower and regulatory maturity to a space often marked by anonymity and volatility.

"This isn't just a cosmetic relaunch—it's a structural leap forward for blockchain-based betting," said a spokesperson for CryptoCasino.com. “With SharpLink’s investment and strategic advisory, we’re combining crypto-native speed, transparency, and user control with the compliance and scale of a Nasdaq-listed player.”

Powered by Ethereum Ecosystem Leaders

SharpLink's recent media attention as one of the largest publicly traded Ethereum holders, according to a Galaxy Digital report, adds even more weight to the launch. Its leadership’s deep ties to Ethereum's founding circle—including Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys—signal a broader strategic alignment with the decentralized web's core builders.

Consensys, the Ethereum software powerhouse behind MetaMask and Infura, has long championed the democratization of finance and decentralized applications. CryptoCasino.com’s rebrand and infrastructure overhaul lean into that vision: offering fast, transparent, KYC-optional gaming through Web3 wallet integrations and blockchain-powered instant payouts.

What’s New with CryptoCasino.com's Rebrand

CryptoCasino.com’s relaunch is more than visual—it’s a top-to-bottom rebuild with an emphasis on:

Instant Blockchain Payouts in under 30 seconds

$CASINO Token Utility, featuring staking, VIP rewards, and monthly buyback-and-burn

6,000+ Casino Titles and a full-featured Sportsbook with 500+ markets per match

Real-Time Tournaments, Lootbox bonuses, and achievement-based missions

The platform’s $CASINO token features a deflationary model where 50% of monthly profits are used to buy back and burn tokens—creating long-term value for holders and rewarding ecosystem participation.

Strategic Market Positioning

The rebrand aligns CryptoCasino.com with a broader wave of institutional interest in Web3 gaming. As regulatory clarity increases and retail investors look for high-growth, real-use-case crypto projects, the convergence of SharpLink’s licensed iGaming infrastructure and Ethereum’s decentralized foundation offers a compelling market thesis.

“There’s a new class of players entering crypto betting—wallet-native, yield-savvy, and highly engaged,” said the CryptoCasino.com team. “We’re not just targeting gamblers. We’re building for the on-chain entertainment consumer of the future.”

The company has also signaled interest in pursuing integrations with Layer 2 Ethereum networks and cross-chain support for Solana, Arbitrum, and Base, further extending its reach in the crypto-native community.

About CryptoCasino.com

CryptoCasino.com is a next-gen Web3 betting platform offering decentralized casino games and sports betting to a global audience. With no KYC requirements, instant withdrawals, and tokenized rewards through its $CASINO ecosystem, the platform is redefining what it means to gamble in the crypto era. Learn more at www.CryptoCasino.com

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink is a Nasdaq-listed iGaming and sports betting tech company delivering conversion solutions for online sportsbooks and affiliates. Recently spotlighted for its crypto investments and Ethereum holdings, SharpLink is expanding its influence into Web3 applications and decentralized gaming via strategic investments like CryptoCasino.com.