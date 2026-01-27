United Country Real Estate Recognized as a 2026 Top Franchise

Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As United Country Real Estate ushers in the New Year, the company welcomes its latest accomplishment — yet another annual appearance on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) Top Franchises list.

FBR awards franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction, and on franchises’ efforts to support their franchisees and help them succeed. In its evaluation, the market research firm considers categories such as leadership, culture, financial opportunity and overall performance.

“Being named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our franchise owners,” said United Country President Mike Duffy. “For 100 years, we’ve built a franchise designed for independent brokerages that want to grow … not be absorbed by a one-size-fits-all model.”

Established in 1925, United Country has built a legacy of innovation and expertise with its franchisees, and the company currently has nearly 500 brokerage offices in the U.S. from coast to coast and in select international markets. A leader in lifestyle and rural real estate (including dozens of specialty property types), United Country has a robust marketing program that allows brokers and agents more time to do what they do best — help clients sell and buy property.

The company’s program has often led to agents winning more – and even higher-dollar – listings, thanks to franchisees’ extensive experience and a niche property focus in their respective markets . That focus includes everything from country homes, to farms and ranches, hunting properties, waterfront real estate, mountain cabins and more … including a significant amount of land.

United Country also boasts the nation’s only fully-developed program for brokers who want to add auction services to their business . In an ever-changing real estate world, the company is constantly working to adjust and elevate its offerings — from upgrades to backend systems, websites, marketing tools and programs, to improved agent training and affiliate support.

“Our specialized marketing, national advertising platform and deep operational support allow brokers and agents to compete at a higher level while maintaining their local identity,” Duffy said. “Everything we do is centered on one outcome: helping our affiliates increase profitability, market share and long-term enterprise value.”

