$2.92 Billion Flushing Systems Market Outlook, 2030: Heightened Demand for Smart Water-Saving Fixtures and Rising Adoption of Sensor-based Hygiene Systems

The global flushing systems market is witnessing steady growth, with its value rising from $2.57 billion in 2025 to $2.63 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. This upward trend is driven by residential construction expansion, the adoption of dual flush systems, and increased demand for sanitary solutions.

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific stands as the leading region in market share, with key countries like China, India, and Japan driving growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.92 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.7%. The forecasted growth stems from heightened demand for smart water-saving fixtures, advancements in automated flushing technologies, and rising adoption of sensor-based hygiene systems.

The industry's focus on innovation is reflected in the development of water-efficient smart systems and IoT-connected sanitation platforms. Intelligent automated flush technologies and high-efficiency water conservation designs are transforming traditional flushing systems. Recent reports highlight that an increase in hygiene awareness significantly boosts market demand. A study by Citron Hygiene in May 2024 indicated that 81% of adults are more conscious of germs, recognizing the pivotal role of flushing systems in maintaining sanitation and preventing disease spread.

Leading companies are pushing technological boundaries with innovations like the sensor-based dual-flush flushometer. This technology streamlines water use, ensures hygiene, and aligns with green building standards. For instance, Sloan India's recent launch in August 2025 of the TruFlush Sensor Dual-Flush Flushometer showcases this trend, offering hands-free operation and efficient waste management.

A major strategic move in the market occurred in April 2024, when the Roca Group acquired Nosag and IneoCare. This acquisition enhances Roca's innovative solutions for senior and mobility-restricted users, aligning with its "total care concept." The addition of Nosag's Swiss-made bathroom aids and IneoCare's Polish bathroom products further diversifies Roca's portfolio.

Research Coverage:

Analyzes market features, differentiating key products and services while pinpointing innovation trends.

Provides supply chain analysis, identifying competitors across various supply chain levels.

Highlights emerging technology trends like AI, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.

Explores regulatory frameworks and investment patterns, underscoring significant financial flows and incentives.

Forecasts market development, considering influencers such as AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and trade tariffs.

Uses TAM analysis for insight into market potential and strategic opportunities.

Employs a quantitative framework for market attractiveness scoring, evaluating growth potential and strategic fit.

Provides market segmentation insights, facilitating deeper understanding of submarkets.

Covers expanded geographies to reflect recent manufacturing shifts and supply chain realignments.

Offers in-depth competitive landscape analysis, outlining market shares, leading companies, and key financial deals.

Company scoring matrix evaluates firm performance on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Gravity Flush, Dual Flush, Pressure-Assisted Flush, Tornado Flush, Other Types

Gravity Flush, Dual Flush, Pressure-Assisted Flush, Tornado Flush, Other Types Technology: Manual, Sensors, Remote Control, Waterless Flushing

Manual, Sensors, Remote Control, Waterless Flushing End-Users: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments: Standard and Siphon Jet Gravity Flushes, Eco-Friendly Dual Flush, Pressure-Assist Toilets and Urinals, High-Efficiency Tornado Flush Systems

Companies Mentioned: Alcaplast s.r.o., Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Grohe Limited, Kohler Bath Fittings, Toto Ltd., Villeroy & Boch, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Time Series: Includes five years of historic and ten years of forecast data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Flushing Systems market report include:

Alcaplast s.r.o.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Caroma Industries Ltd.

Geberit Plumbing Technology India

Grohe Limited

Hindware Homes Limited

Kohler Bath Fittings

Parryware

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Sanipex Group

SONAS Bathrooms

TECE GmbH

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch

VitrA Bathrooms India

COTTO

Schell GmbH & Co. KG

Kazema General Trading LLC

Roca Sanitario S.A.

American Standard Brands

Duravit AG

Ideal Standard International NV

LIXIL Group Corporation

Jaquar Group

HSIL Limited

Sloan Valve Company

Zurn Industries LLC

Delta Faucet Company

Fluidmaster Inc.

Niagara Conservation Corp.

Mansfield Plumbing Products LLC

American Bath Group

