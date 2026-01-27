MB WITHIN Interior Designer Reveals How Historic Southern Homes Drive 2026 Luxury Design Trends

CHARLESTON, SC, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLESTON, SC - January 27, 2026 - -

MB WITHIN, a Charleston-based interior design studio, has released findings on emerging luxury design trends for 2026, drawing from the firm's analysis of historic Southern home renovations and contemporary residential projects across Charleston's most prominent neighborhoods.

The studio's trend report identifies key design elements from historic Charleston properties that are influencing luxury residential and hospitality projects nationwide. These findings emerge as the firm completes its latest restaurant project adjacent to the new Four Seasons development and American Gardens in Charleston.

The trend analysis follows MB WITHIN's recent recognition when Southern Living featured one of the studio's restaurant projects in its 2025 roundup of new dining establishments in the South. The publication highlighted the firm's integration of historic Charleston architectural elements with modern hospitality requirements.

"Historic Southern homes are setting the direction for luxury design in 2026 through their emphasis on architectural authenticity, natural materials, and connection to regional heritage," said Mollie Bean, founder and principal interior designer at MB WITHIN. "We're documenting how elements like original heart pine flooring, traditional millwork profiles, and Charleston's distinctive piazza designs are being reinterpreted for contemporary luxury spaces."

Key design trends identified for 2026 include the incorporation of traditional Southern architectural details into modern floor plans, the use of locally sourced materials that reference regional building traditions, and spatial configurations that emphasize indoor-outdoor living inspired by Charleston's historic single houses.

The studio's research draws from recent projects in Charleston's historic district, Daniel Island, and Kiawah Island, where historic preservation requirements have influenced contemporary design solutions. These projects demonstrate how traditional Southern design elements translate into modern luxury residential and commercial spaces.

"The luxury market is moving toward designs that tell a story about place and heritage," noted Mollie Bean. "Clients seek interiors that reference architectural history while providing contemporary functionality. This trend extends beyond residential projects to hospitality spaces, where authentic regional design creates memorable guest experiences."

MB WITHIN's analysis indicates that 2026 will see increased demand for custom millwork inspired by historic patterns, color palettes derived from traditional Charleston exteriors, and furniture arrangements that echo the formal-to-casual progression found in historic Southern homes.

The firm's upcoming restaurant project near the Four Seasons development exemplifies these trends, incorporating salvaged architectural elements from Charleston buildings alongside contemporary materials and technologies. The project demonstrates how historic design principles inform modern commercial spaces.

Mollie Bean developed her understanding of historic architecture through early exposure to construction sites with her architect father and subsequent professional experience in New York's design market. This background shapes the studio's approach to interpreting traditional design for contemporary applications.

MB WITHIN provides residential and commercial interior design services throughout South Carolina, South Florida, and New York. The studio specializes in historic renovations, restaurant design, and project management for luxury residential properties. The firm's portfolio includes projects ranging from historic single houses in downtown Charleston to contemporary estates on Kiawah Island.

###

For more information about MB WITHIN, contact the company here:



MB WITHIN

Mollie Bean

+1 843-790-4228

mollie@mbwithin.com

MB WITHIN

61 Congress St

Charleston, SC 29403, United States