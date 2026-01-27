AAC Blocks and Panels: Global Market Size, Regional Shares, Competitor Analysis and Trends 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AAC Blocks and Panels Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends.





The AAC blocks and panels market has seen substantial growth, expanding from $22.54 billion in 2025 to a projected $24.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth has been fueled by the rise in lightweight construction techniques, increased energy-efficient material demands, and an expanding residential construction sector. Sustainable building practices and the utilization of fly ash in construction materials have further contributed to this trend.

Looking ahead, the AAC blocks and panels market is set for continued growth, projected to reach $31.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1%. This expansion is attributed to the growing adoption of green building certifications, infrastructure developments, and a preference for expedited construction methods. Notable trends include lightweight material use, AAC for insulation purposes, and a shift from traditional clay bricks to AAC blocks in urban projects.

Construction activity is poised to drive the AAC blocks and panels market's expansion. Infrastructure developments necessitate the use of lightweight, high-insulating AAC blocks, noted for their durability and reduced weight compared to traditional bricks. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in new homes built, from 101,240 in 2022 to 103,778 in 2023, underscoring the heightened demand for these materials.

Leading companies are pushing innovation boundaries, developing eco-friendly AAC products. Godrej Construction's TUFF AAC Blocks, introduced in June 2023, exemplify these efforts, offering a sustainable, cost-effective building alternative. Utilizing fly ash, TUFF AAC Blocks provide rapid construction advantages, thermal insulation, and fire resistance, aligning with the construction industry's sustainability focus.

In March 2024, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd. acquired a majority stake in Maxlite AAC Blocks Pvt. Ltd., enhancing their capacity and market presence in South India. This move is set to bolster Magicrete's capabilities in producing resource-efficient building materials, reinforcing its leadership position in the sustainable construction sector.

Research Coverage:

The supply chain analysis section outlines the entire value chain, including raw materials and supplier evaluations.

The trends and strategies section highlights technological evolutions such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovations, suggesting strategies to leverage these advancements.

The regulatory landscape section details the frameworks and policies shaping the market, alongside a review of investment trends and funding flows driving industry expansion.

The market size analysis presents historic and projected growth figures, factoring in technological innovations, geopolitical tensions, and economic variances.

The market attractiveness evaluation uses a quantitative framework assessing growth potential and strategic fit, offering insights for decision-makers.

Detailed market segmentations provide insights into sub-markets.

Expanded geographic coverage features Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain adjustments and increased significance in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape analysis identifies market nature, shares, and recent key financial deals.

Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

