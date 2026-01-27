Mining Powerhouse, Jason Otteson Identifies Major Silver Opportunity in Mexico, Expands Strategic Gold Position in Alaska

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Jason Otteson, CEO of Noble Mining, Inc., has identified what he believes to be one of the next major world-class silver opportunities in North America: the Nieves Project, located in the Zacatecas region of Mexico. Several years ago, anticipating a renewed bull market in silver, Otteson began pursuing overlooked and underdeveloped precious metal projects across the continent. Among all reviewed prospects, the Nieves Project stood out as uniquely compelling in scale, geology, and historical mining context.

The Nieves Project: A Billion-Ounce Potential in the Heart of Mexico's Silver Belt

Positioned in one of the world's most prolific silver districts, the Nieves Project holds a vast land position in the historic Zacatecas district, an area with more than 400 years of mining history and surrounded by multi-billion-ounce silver deposits. Extensive drilling to date has already defined an NI43-101 compliant resource of approximately 116 million ounces of silver, with exploration modeling indicating potential to expand into a district-scale billion-ounce system.

Since 2023, Otteson has played a direct role in repositioning the Nieves Project as one of Mexico's most significant emerging silver assets. He currently serves as President of BlackBerry Ventures, LLC, the owner of the project, overseeing restructuring, development planning, and strategic readiness for major financing, joint ventures, and a potential future sale to a senior mining group.

Otteson believes silver remains structurally undervalued relative to both monetary metals and industrial demand, with favorable long-cycle supply dynamics supporting exploration investments at scale.

Alaska Expansion: Increasing Strategic Gold Portfolio

In 2025, Noble Mining continued expanding its Alaska portfolio through targeted acquisitions, development partnerships, and new exploration initiatives across the Seward Peninsula. Over the past several years, Otteson has increased his property footprint and most recently secured a 15,000-acre gold and strategic minerals project with strong geological potential and district-scale optionality.

The Nome mining district has gained national visibility as one of the world's most productive placer gold regions, a reputation reinforced through multiple seasons of Discovery Channel programming. In 2022, Otteson played a key role in supporting the Hoffman family on Hoffman Family Gold, helping secure and operate some of the most productive ground mined during the series. Projects curated and managed by Otteson have served as primary filming locations, adding commercial validation and public exposure to assets he controls.

Looking ahead, Noble Mining's ongoing Alaska expansion remains a core strategic priority, with the region offering a rare combination of resource scale, exploration upside, and jurisdictional stability.

ABOUT NOBLE MINING

Founded in 2012, Noble Mining specializes in mine consulting, project development, asset structuring, and precious metal investing. The firm has a proven ability to identify high-quality resource assets, advance early-stage projects, and monetize value through partnerships, acquisitions, and public-market transactions. Noble Mining maintains active interests in Alaska and California and is reviewing additional projects throughout North and South America.

ABOUT JASON OTTESON

With more than 30 years of business experience, Jason Otteson is a seasoned executive known for identifying, assembling, and monetizing mining and precious metals assets. His career spans business development, international commerce, fundraising, strategic finance, television production, and public markets, with transactional experience across mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs.

Otteson appeared on Seasons Two and Three of Discovery Channel's Gold Rush franchise and later supported the Hoffman family on Hoffman Family Gold. Prior to founding Noble Mining, he held senior leadership roles in the precious metals investment sector and served as CEO of Sportan United Industries, guiding the company through its IPO and acquisition.

Otteson holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Stephen F. Austin State University and remains active in industry, conservation, and community initiatives.

Contact

Noble Mining, Inc.

info@NobleMining.com

www.NobleMining.com