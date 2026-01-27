Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Report 2026: Total Revenues Forecast to Reach $6.89 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, shares, current trends, and opportunities essential for industry stakeholders.





The chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) market has witnessed significant growth, with an expected increase from $4.89 billion in 2025 to $5.24 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Market expansion stems from ongoing growth in integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing, and demand for wafer surface uniformity, alongside increased use of polishing pads and slurries. Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region in 2025.

The trend is expected to continue, projecting the market to reach $6.89 billion by 2030. This anticipated growth is fueled by advancements in process nodes, next-generation CMP consumables, and the rising integration of automation in CMP tools. Major industry trends include the adoption of intelligent CMP process control systems, AI-driven planarization optimization, and sustainable consumables.

The growing popularity of smartphones is set to further bolster the CMP market. Smartphones rely on chemical mechanical planarization during manufacturing, especially those using OLED displays crafted from flexible materials like plastic. According to a February 2023 report by Uswitch Limited, 95% of the UK's projected 68.3 million populace will own smartphones by 2025, substantially driving the CMP market growth.

Innovation is a key trend within the CMP sector. Companies like Dow are launching new products meeting industry's rising demand for superior chemical solutions. In December 2023, Dow introduced Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHT DEC to cater to sectors like water treatment, chemical production, and energy generation.

Acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. January 2023 saw Amtech Systems Inc. acquiring Entrepix Inc. This acquisition is set to expand Amtech's reach in silicon carbide applications within the front-end wafer processing market, leveraging Entrepix's expertise and broadening their product offerings.

Key players dominating the CMP market include Air Products, Applied Materials, Cabot, EBARA Technologies, and Fujimi, among others. The market outlook, however, is influenced by evolving trade relations and global tariffs, impacting costs of imported slurries and polishing pads. While tariffs have increased operational expenses in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, they are also prompting local production and innovation in sustainable CMP materials.

Research Coverage:

The report examines major innovations, featuring details on product differentiation and technological evolution within the market.

Comprehensive supply chain analysis, including resource sourcing and supplier competition, is presented.

Current industry trends and forward-looking strategies analyze market dynamics and propose pathways for leveraging advancements like AI, automation, and sustainability initiatives for competitive advantage.

The regulatory and investment landscape section offers a detailed perspective on how regulatory frameworks and investment flows are poised to shape market growth and innovation.

The report forecasts market growth by considering factors such as AI integration, geopolitical tensions, financial policymaking, and economic indicators.

Expanded coverage of regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia reflects realignments in global supply chain and manufacturing dynamics.

Competitor analysis includes financial deal insights that have informed the market direction in recent years.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Chemical Mechanical Planarization market report include:

