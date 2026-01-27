PERDUE CRASHES BUFFALO TO DECLARE ITSELF “THE NEXT BEST WING”

Salisbury, MD, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when you bring frozen chicken wings to the wing capital of the world? As part of PERDUE®’s new “Next Best Wing” campaign, the brand took its Perdue® Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings to Buffalo, New York, to face the world’s most discerning wing critics: Buffalo’s devoted drum and flat enthusiasts.

As part of a playful yet earnest new campaign set in Buffalo, Perdue enlisted a cast that included Buffalonians and New Yorkers with ties to the city to give their take on Perdue’s industry-first air fryer-ready wings. Even Buffalo football player and hometown hero Joe Andreessen weighed in with his thoughts. Their verdict? Though most of the Western New Yorker wing aficionados were reluctant to declare Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings better than what you can enjoy in Buffalo’s bar scene, the interactions make the case that Perdue offers “the next best wing” when Buffalo’s bars aren’t an option.

Joe Andreessen shared that he is a fan – but only if he’s not able to get wings from his favorite Buffalo haunts. “If I want some wings late at night or a storm has shut down the city of Buffalo, Perdue’s air fryer wings are the wings I’m making at home. They're crispy, crunchy and super flavorful. In a town like Buffalo, they really are the next best wing. In any other town? They're outstanding.”

During this year’s big game, the next best wing is just a short walk to the freezer – and 18 minutes in the air fryer. Perdue® Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are specially formulated for air frying and available in three mouth-watering varieties:





Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds.





are a burst of fiery flavor. Coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, these wings are sure to test your tastebuds. Lemon Pepper Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite.





offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite. Roasted Air Fryer Ready™ Crispy Wings are a perfectly crispy savory wing that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Each bite is packed with a variety of balanced flavors like onion and garlic, followed by deliciously juicy, tender chicken.

Like all Perdue products, these Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are made from chicken raised without antibiotics, hormones or steroids, and fed an all-vegetarian diet. Packed with rich flavor, they are so crispy it’s hard to believe they were made at home.

“This campaign taps into a clear consumer trend. A 2025 Numerator survey noted that ahead of last year’s game 77% of football fans surveyed planned to watch the big game at home alone or with their household and 17% planned to attend a gathering at someone else’s home. Only 4% planned to watch at a bar or restaurant,” said Todd Tillemans, Chief Commercial Officer for Perdue Farms. “Perdue® Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings offer the best of both worlds — restaurant-quality wings from the comfort of home — without any risk of missing a key play."

The “Next Best Wing” campaign features a 60-second documentary-style commercial, filmed in local bars and at tailgates, launching today across streaming TV and social media including Meta and TikTok. Additional campaign elements include billboards, transit ads and even a full-page spread in The Buffalo News.

For more information, visit Perdue.com or follow Perdue on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

###

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Attachment