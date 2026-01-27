VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 19th to January 23rd,2026

Nanterre, January 26th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 19th to January 23rd,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 19th to January 23rd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-01-19 FR0000125486 45 020 116,372648 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-19 FR0000125486 37 387 116,352846 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-19 FR0000125486 15 084 116,415785 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-19 FR0000125486 10 469 116,334254 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-20 FR0000125486 76 216 114,720687 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-20 FR0000125486 50 077 114,688914 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-20 FR0000125486 14 906 114,765105 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-20 FR0000125486 10 801 114,740705 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-21 FR0000125486 54 637 115,375664 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-21 FR0000125486 36 956 115,396256 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-21 FR0000125486 15 258 115,360201 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-21 FR0000125486 10 644 115,416413 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-22 FR0000125486 35 858 117,525506 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-22 FR0000125486 25 918 117,552732 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-22 FR0000125486 14 950 117,503261 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-22 FR0000125486 5 274 117,543733 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-23 FR0000125486 36 134 116,957119 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-23 FR0000125486 31 882 117,008828 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-23 FR0000125486 16 204 116,877777 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-23 FR0000125486 10 780 117,047291 TQEX TOTAL 554 455 115,9820

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

