VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 19th to January 23rd,2026

Nanterre, January 26th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 19th to January 23rd,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 19th to January 23rd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-01-19FR000012548645 020116,372648XPAR
VINCI2026-01-19FR000012548637 387116,352846CEUX
VINCI2026-01-19FR000012548615 084116,415785AQEU
VINCI2026-01-19FR000012548610 469116,334254TQEX
VINCI2026-01-20FR000012548676 216114,720687XPAR
VINCI2026-01-20FR000012548650 077114,688914CEUX
VINCI2026-01-20FR000012548614 906114,765105AQEU
VINCI2026-01-20FR000012548610 801114,740705TQEX
VINCI2026-01-21FR000012548654 637115,375664XPAR
VINCI2026-01-21FR000012548636 956115,396256CEUX
VINCI2026-01-21FR000012548615 258115,360201AQEU
VINCI2026-01-21FR000012548610 644115,416413TQEX
VINCI2026-01-22FR000012548635 858117,525506XPAR
VINCI2026-01-22FR000012548625 918117,552732CEUX
VINCI2026-01-22FR000012548614 950117,503261AQEU
VINCI2026-01-22FR00001254865 274117,543733TQEX
VINCI2026-01-23FR000012548636 134116,957119XPAR
VINCI2026-01-23FR000012548631 882117,008828CEUX
VINCI2026-01-23FR000012548616 204116,877777AQEU
VINCI2026-01-23FR000012548610 780117,047291TQEX
      
  TOTAL554 455115,9820 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

