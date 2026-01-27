Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, January 27, 2026 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN leased a new 5,700 sq.m unit at its AutOnom® site in Bain-de-Bretagne (35)

Just a few weeks after the official inauguration of the site with the DIMOLOG teams, ARGAN is already welcoming a new tenant at its AutOnom® site in Bain-de-Bretagne (35), with the signing of a 5,700 sq.m unit leased to DUCOURNAU LOGISTIQUE.

Bain-de-Bretagne, an ideal location on the Rennes–Nantes corridor

Delivered in early 2025, the AutOnom® site in Bain-de-Bretagne is approximately 30,700 sq.m in size. Divided into five units, it now hosts two users, with DUCOURNAU LOGISTIQUE joining DIMOLOG, part of the DIMOTRANS Group, which already leases three units representing a total of 19,300 sq.m.

The DUCOURNAU LOGISTIQUE teams moved into their new workplace in early December 2025. They operate a 5,400 sq.m storage unit, complemented by a 300 sq.m office block.

A family-owned company experiencing strong growth, DUCOURNAU LOGISTIQUE is a group specializing in transport and logistics, historically based in southern France. It continues to expand its operations nationwide, with nine branches across eight regions and more than 700 employees today.

With this new lease, the relevance of the Bain-de-Bretagne (35) location is further confirmed. Located around thirty kilometers south of Rennes, with direct access to National Road 137—a major route linking the capital of Brittany to Nantes—Bain-de-Bretagne is an ideal location for transport and logistics activities in the region.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “With the signing of DUCOURNAU LOGISTIQUE in Bain-de-Bretagne, our Development teams closed out 2025 with more than 65,000 sq.m of new space leased across four projects. This is a notable performance in a less favorable market environment and a strong indicator of the relevance of ARGAN’s model, which is based on controlling the entire value creation chain.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

