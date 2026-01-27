Aramis Group - 2026 first-quarter activity

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 27th, 2026

2026 first-quarter activity

Performance in line with expectations

2026 objectives confirmed

Revenues at December 31, 2025, first quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026

First quarter 2026 revenues of €550.4 million, down -4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025

B2C vehicle volumes are down -5.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025, with heterogeneous trends across countries, in line with a market 1 declining by -6%,

France outperforms the market by 12 points, once again highlighting the relevance and robustness of its model. In the United Kingdom (-20.3%) and Austria (-35.4%), engaged in a management transition, teams are focusing on raising fundamentals

Pre-registered vehicle volumes increased (+7.5%) and refurbished vehicle volumes decreased (-9.3%) impacted by the ongoing transition phases in the United Kingdom and Austria

Customer satisfaction remains very high (NPS of 75 2 as of December 2025) thanks to our great team, fully committed both in daily operations and in implementing the strategy

2026 financial targets confirmed: At least 115,000 total B2C vehicles sold volumes; At least €55 million in adjusted EBITDA;



Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders3 of Aramis Group:

“In a deteriorating market environment, France outperforms the market by 12 points, confirming the strength of our model and the relevance of our value proposition. At the same time, first quarter performance was impacted by the ongoing transitions in the United Kingdom and Austria, as announced during the annual results presentation. In the United Kingdom, the focus toward profitability improvement is progressing in line with our expectations, while in Austria, the transformation phase is continuing. These decisions are aimed at laying the foundations for profitable and sustainable growth in these countries. We are determined and confident as we continue to roll out our convergence strategy towards a unified operating system, with a view to delivering profitable, cash-generating growth”

2026 FIRST-QUARTER ACTIVITY

Overview of volumes and revenues

2026 first-quarter B2C volumes

In units Reported basis Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Var. % Refurbished cars 20,345 22,440 -9.3% Pre-registered cars 6,924 6,439 +7.5% Total B2C volumes 27,269 28,879 -5.6%

2026 first-quarter revenues

By segment

In millions of euros Reported basis Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Var. % Refurbished cars 343.1 386.2 -11.1% Pre-registered cars 143.3 126.2 +13.6% Total B2C 486.4 512.4 -5.1% Total B2B 33.9 37.7 -10.2% Total services 30.0 28.1 +7.1% Revenues 550.4 578.2 -4.8%

By country

In millions of euros Reported basis Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Var. % France 264.9 248.5 +6.6% Belgium 73.7 78.7 -6.3% Spain 77.4 77.6 -0.3% United Kingdom 90.5 117.5 -23.0% Austria 35.1 49.0 -28.5% Italy 8.7 6.8 +29.0% Revenues 550.4 578.2 -4.8%

Analysis of the change in revenues per segment

B2C – sales of cars to private customers (88% of revenues)

Revenues for the B2C segment – corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers – reached €486.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, down -5.1% compared to fiscal year 2025, primarily linked to a volume effect of -5.6%.

Revenues for the refurbished cars segment amounted to €343.1 million, down -11.1%, broken down into a volume effect of -9.3% and a price effect of -1.8%. This dynamic is notably explained by the ongoing transition phase linked to the founders' departure in the UK and Austria.

Revenues for the pre-registered car segment reached €143.3 million, up +13.6% compared to 2025, including a volume effect of +7.5% and a price effect of +6.0%, once again demonstrating the Group's ability to seize opportunities thanks to its unique network of suppliers across Europe.

In a declining market environment, Aramis Group posted quarterly performance in line with the market for vehicles under 8 years old (-6% compared to the first quarter of 2025). This performance was achieved in a context where the Group undertook a transformation of its operations in the United Kingdom and Austria. The Group is demonstrating its ability to simultaneously conduct operational discipline and structural transformation.

B2B – sales of cars to professional customers (6% of revenues)

B2B segment revenues amounted to €33.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, down -10.2% compared to fiscal year 2025, due to a decline in the average selling price of vehicles sold in B2B with an impact of -3.2% and a decrease in volumes with an impact of -6.9%.

Services (5% of revenues)

Revenue generated by services amounted to €30.0 million in fiscal year 2026, up +7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Group continues to enrich its services offering across all its markets, in line with the strategy announced at the Capital Markets Day, to bring ever more value to its customers.

Analysis of the change in revenues per country

In France, revenues amounted to €264.9 million, up +6.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This growth is explained by an increase in total volumes of +4.4% in a market for used vehicles under 8 years old down -7.1%. This outperformance of +12 points illustrates the Group's ability to maintain sustained growth in its primary market and confirms, once again, the relevance of the French model, which Aramis Group is gradually deploying across its other geographies. Refurbished vehicle volumes declined by -5.2%, while pre-registered vehicle volumes showed strong growth of +20.8% during the quarter.

In Belgium, revenues amounted to €73.7 million, down -6.3% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Volumes declined by -7.7% during the quarter, in line with market trends. This performance is mainly explained by temporary supply difficulties for pre-registered vehicles during October and November, which resulted in a -25.0% decline in volumes in this segment, as well as an unfavorable base effect after the very strong performance of the first quarter of 2025. Conversely, the refurbished vehicle activity showed strong momentum with double-digit growth of +10.9%, confirming the strength of the business model in this market.

In Spain, revenues amounted to €77.4 million, stable compared to the first quarter of 2025. However, volumes showed growth of +2.8%, outperforming a market down -2.9%. To accelerate this growth, which remains below our expectations, we are continuing to develop the C2B channel (which is up +72% compared to the first quarter of 2025).



In the United Kingdom, revenues amounted to €90.5 million for the quarter, with total volumes down -20.3% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This trend is part of the strategic focus on profitability initiated in the second half of 2025, which concretely resulted in the discontinuation of sales of low-margin vehicles and the optimization of marketing investments. As anticipated, this approach resulted in a controlled reduction in volumes, offset by a significant improvement in unit margin (+€175/unit compared to the first quarter of 2025).

In Austria, revenues amounted to €35.1 million, down -28.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025. Volumes showed a marked decline of -35.4% during the quarter, in a market down -5.8%. The Group is strengthening its purchasing teams. This is a key step whose effects are expected to materialize gradually over the coming months, in a market which retains very high potential, driven by solid fundamentals and medium-term growth prospects.

In Italy, volumes showed strong growth of +34.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This performance confirms the pertinence of the management team reorganization measures and commercial strategy adjustments implemented during the second half of fiscal year 2025. The country continues its growth trajectory begun at the end of last year and is fully aligned with the Group's objectives.

OUTLOOK

In line with the commitments made during the annual results presentation last November, the Group reiterates its ambition to lay the foundations for healthy, profitable, and cash-generating growth. This requires a transition year during which we are making fundamental adjustments in certain countries, temporarily resulting in a decline in volumes.

Aramis Group confirms its 2026 objectives:

At least 115,000 total B2C vehicles sold volumes;

At least €55 million in adjusted EBITDA;

GOVERNANCE

The governance of Aramis Group's Board of Directors will soon evolve following the forthcoming resignation of Anne Abboud from her term as a director representing the Stellantis group (via Automobiles Peugeot, its reference shareholder), effective January 31, 2026. This departure is part of new responsibilities assumed by Anne Abboud outside the Stellantis group. Her replacement on the Board of Directors will be proposed shortly.

Next financial information:

2026 first-half results: May 19, 2026 (after market close)

2026 third-quarter activity: July 23, 2026 (after market close)

2026 annual results: November 25, 2026 (after market close)

1 Used car market for vehicles under 8 years old across the Group’s six geographies, sourced from S&P Global and Aramis Group

2 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator of customer satisfaction, as of December 31, 2025

3 Nicolas Chartier serves as Chairman and CEO of the Company, while Guillaume Paoli is Deputy CEO, based on a rotation every two years

