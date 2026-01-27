[Press Release] Ipsos strengthens its Audience Measurement expertise in Middle East & North Africa with the acquisition of Seventh Decimal

Ipsos strengthens its Audience Measurement expertise in Middle East & North Africa with the acquisition of Seventh Decimal

Paris, 27 January 2026 - Ipsos announces the acquisition of Seventh Decimal, a research technology company specialising in Out-Of-Home (OOH) audience measurement. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the UAE, Seventh Decimal is still in the initial phase of its development and will benefit from Ipsos to scale.

Leveraging proprietary, state-of-the-art mobility intelligence, the company delivers advanced OOH media exposure measurement for brands, media agencies, and media owners. Its platform provides predictive planning and post-campaign analytics, reporting on OOH exposure, frequency of exposure and granular results for both static and digital OOH.

By integrating Seventh Decimal’s technology, Ipsos will further establish itself as a market-leader for OOH and add advanced mobility analytics to its end-to-end suite of OOH measurement services. The combined offering will become the global reference for OOH measurement and enable advanced metrics such as cross media comparability.

Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO of Ipsos, declared: “This acquisition positions Ipsos as the market leader for Out-of-Home audience measurement in the region. It opens up new opportunities in other geographical areas and signals a clear, combined ambition to continue investing in cutting-edge capabilities”.

Edouard Monin, CEO of Ipsos in MENA, added: “Our partnership with Seventh Decimal represents a significant advancement in understanding and measuring the performance of Out-Of-Home in the Middle East and other regions. By modelling mobility data, Ipsos delivers new insights that enable the market to evaluate the effectiveness of various forms of outdoor advertising”.

Maud Moawad and Lewaa Hamadeh, co-founders of Seventh Decimal, stated: “Over the past five years, we have built an OOH audience measurement system in partnership with thought leaders from both media owners and media agencies. We remain committed to valuing and elevating the OOH industry in the region and beyond, and we look forward to further strengthening our offering by leveraging the technology and research synergies with Ipsos”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment