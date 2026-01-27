Pipeline Construction Market Valued at $55.52 Billion in 2026 is Forecast to Reach $69.92 Billion by 2030 - Energy Transfer, Nippon Steel Corp., and Enterprise Products Partners Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides exhaustive insights into current trends, emerging opportunities, and an in-depth analysis of the industry's future scenario.

The pipeline construction market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $52.35 billion in 2025 to $55.52 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%. This trend is largely driven by the expanding oil and gas exploration activities, more resilient metallic pipeline materials, and the evolution of municipal water infrastructure. Additional factors include the reliance on conventional construction practices and the availability of economical imported steel.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $69.92 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for sustainable materials, heightened investments in cross-border energy transport, and the increasing application of trenchless construction technologies. Furthermore, the expansion of smart pipeline monitoring and regulatory pushes for safer, resilient systems are major contributing factors.

The continued demand for oil and gas production is propelling the pipeline construction market. It plays a crucial role in transporting hydrocarbons from extraction sites to various end-use locations. This trend is underscored by US Energy Information Administration data, reporting a rise in crude oil production to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023. The surge in production has positioned the industry to enhance its infrastructure efficiency.

Significant market participants are focusing on innovative solutions such as inter-oceanic energy corridor pipelines, which optimize capacity and streamline operations by bypassing traditional maritime bottlenecks. For instance, the Panama Canal Authority started a new 76-kilometer pipeline project in 2025 to enhance energy product transit efficiency between the Atlantic and Pacific terminals.

In October 2024, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Nepal Oil Corporation Limited partnered to expand pipeline construction projects, showcasing the international collaborations happening in this sector. Companies like Energy Transfer LP, Nippon Steel Corporation, and Enbridge Inc. are noteworthy players, contributing significantly to market dynamics.

Report Scope:

Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

Metallic, Non-Metallic Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations Operation: Transmission, Distribution

Transmission, Distribution Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Others

Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Others Subsegments: Metallic (Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Others); Non-Metallic (PVC, HDPE, FRP, Others)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $55.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Pipeline Construction market report include:

Energy Transfer L.P.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enbridge lnc.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Joint Stock Company Transneft

Tenaris SA

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

TechnipFMC plc

TMK Group

Primoris Services Corporation

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.

Ledcor Group

Mott Macdonald Group Ltd.

McDermott International Inc.

Bonatti S.p.A.

Spiecapag

CRC-Evans Pipeline International Inc.

Prosaic Steel & Alloys

Gateway Pipeline LLC

Pumpco Inc.

Cogbill Construction LLC

Sung IL Sim Co. Ltd.

Cecon Group

Barnard Construction Company Inc.

Metal Forge India

CCI Leidingsystemen B.V.

Yena Engineering B.V.

Seonghwa Industrial Co Ltd.

ChelPipe Group

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Sunland Construction Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Snelson Companies Inc.

TC Energy Corporation

