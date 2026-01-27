Suntex Enterprises Inc. Secures Seven-Figure Contract and Targets Early to Mid-February Acquisition of High-Revenue Texas Electrical Contractor

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX), today announced a significant operational milestone as the Company continues executing its strategy to build a vertically integrated, full-service contracting platform in high-growth markets across the State of Texas.

The Company confirmed that its construction subsidiary, JA Development & Construction, has secured a seven-figure construction contract that is now moving into execution. The award expands Suntex’s active backlog and reflects growing demand for the Company’s construction services.

In parallel, Suntex is advancing toward the early to mid-February acquisition of a Texas-based electrical contracting company that is expected to generate approximately $20 million in revenue during the current year, based on current operations. Upon completion, the acquisition would expand Suntex’s in-house capabilities and position the Company as a full-service contractor capable of self-performing both construction and electrical scopes.

Management believes bringing electrical services in-house is a critical step toward improving project control, shortening timelines, and capturing additional margin across larger and more complex builds. The planned acquisition is intended to support existing demand while positioning Suntex to pursue expanded opportunities across commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Suntex is aligning its contracting platform to support sustained development activity in key Texas growth corridors, including Bastrop, Texas and Starbase, Texas, where continued commercial and infrastructure investment is driving demand for reliable, scalable, multi-trade contractors.

“This is execution with intention,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Suntex Enterprises Inc. “We are deploying crews on active projects while finalizing an electrical acquisition with meaningful revenue scale. Together, these steps position Suntex to operate as a complete contracting platform built for long-term growth across Texas.”

The Company noted that the proposed acquisition remains subject to customary due diligence and the execution of definitive agreements. Suntex expects to provide additional updates as transaction and operational milestones are achieved.

About Suntex Enterprises Inc.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. is a Texas-focused operating company building a diversified contracting platform across construction, development, and related services. The Company’s strategy centers on execution, vertical integration, and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected revenue, acquisition timing, and growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Suntex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

