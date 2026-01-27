Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Report 2026: Expansion of 5G Networks Fuels Silicon-On-Insulator Demand Surge

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the SOI market, including global size, regional shares, and market trends.





The Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.26 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 14.2%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.81 billion at a CAGR of 13.9%. This expansion is driven by a growing demand for SOI applications in sectors like automotive and telecommunications, alongside advancements in FD-SOI and low-power electronics.

Key developments in the industry include the rise of high-performance SOI technologies, AI-optimized platforms, smart automated fabrication processes, and intelligent connected devices. The adoption of SOI in high-speed computing applications is also gaining momentum. The proliferation of 5G networks, offering faster data speeds and improved device connectivity, is a crucial factor propelling the SOI market. SOI technology enhances the performance of RF components in 5G networks by mitigating signal loss and improving isolation.

As of 2023, 5G penetration in North America reached 40%, with significant growth expected, pushing the demand for SOI technology further. For example, United Microelectronics Corporation launched a 40nm SOI platform for RF chip development, supporting advanced 5G networks and applications.

Partnerships are also a key component in this sector. In December 2024, Soitec partnered with GlobalFoundries to supply 300 mm RF-SOI substrates for next-gen RF technologies, enhancing their standing in 5G, Wi-Fi, and mobile RF markets. Companies like GlobalWafers, Murata Manufacturing, and NXP Semiconductors are actively innovating within this fast-growing market.

However, the market faces challenges due to global trade tensions and tariffs, impacting the cost of silicon substrates and related manufacturing equipment. These tariffs are driving regional SOI manufacturing and strategic investments, fostering innovation in cost-efficient processes and reinforcing global supply chain resilience.

Research Coverage:

The market characteristics section evaluates key products, services, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis reviews the entire value chain, identifying critical raw materials and suppliers.

The trends section highlights emerging technologies, such as digital transformation and AI, and suggests leveraging these developments.

The regulatory landscape analyzes frameworks impacting the market, along with investment trends.

Market size tracking encompasses historical growth and future forecasts.

TAM evaluation and market attractiveness scoring provide strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Segmentations offer a detailed breakdown of sub-markets.

Expanded geographical coverage traces regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia as emerging hubs in the value chain.

The competitive landscape profiles major companies and financial deals influencing the market.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading firms based on multiple criteria, such as innovation and market share.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Fully Depleted, Partially Depleted, Power SOI; Various Wafer Sizes; Technologies like BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut; Applications across multiple sectors.

Fully Depleted, Partially Depleted, Power SOI; Various Wafer Sizes; Technologies like BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut; Applications across multiple sectors. Companies Mentioned: Includes key players such as GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., GlobalFoundries Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and more.

Includes key players such as GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., GlobalFoundries Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and more. Countries and Regions: Coverage includes major economies across continents, listing countries such as the USA, China, and India, among others.

Coverage includes major economies across continents, listing countries such as the USA, China, and India, among others. Time Series: Provides historical and forecast analysis over fifteen years.

Provides historical and forecast analysis over fifteen years. Data: Comprehensive data segmentation includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market report include:

GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.

Soitec S.A.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SUMCO Corporation

IBM Corporation

Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

EV Group (EVG)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Jazz Semiconductor Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhkzhd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment