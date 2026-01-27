Solar Shading Systems Market Analysis Report 2026-2030: Set to Reach $19.28 Billion by 2030, Driven by Smart Home Automation

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Shading Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive statistics, regional shares, and detailed segment analysis, providing insights into trends and opportunities.





The solar shading systems market has witnessed consistent growth, expanding from $15.79 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $16.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4%. This progression is driven by the expansion of commercial building construction, reliance on manual shading, and developments in shading materials. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $19.28 billion by 2030, buoyed by technological advancements such as automated systems and sustainable solutions, with a CAGR of 4.1%.

The demand trajectory is bolstered by rapid urbanization, which amplifies the need for effective shading solutions in densely populated areas, mitigating heat gain and enhancing indoor environments. The World Bank highlights that 56% of the global population inhabited urban centers as of April 2023, with this figure expected to escalate, driving demand for solar shading.

Prominent market players like TNO and MHT Technologies are steering growth through innovations. In March 2025, TNO introduced a rollable shade screen with integrated solar foil, while MHT Technologies, in collaboration with Somfy, launched the Inspextor Pro Shade Automation system, enhancing AI-driven shade-control capabilities.

Among leading entities, Hunter Douglas, Lutron Electronics, and others are investing in energy-efficient and automated solutions. Tariffs continue to impact costs, prompting regional production and innovation in sustainable materials. Despite challenges, regional production of shading components is on the rise, contributing to market resilience.

The market spans key regions, with North America leading in 2025. Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other global markets are covered, with countries like China, USA, and Germany playing pivotal roles. Major companies in the sector, including IKEA and Draper Inc., contribute significantly to the global landscape.

Research Coverage:

The competitive landscape is analyzed, including market shares and company rankings based on multiple performance parameters.

Supply chain analysis gives a comprehensive overview of raw materials, suppliers, and competitive dynamics at every level.

Technological trends such as digital transformation, AI, and sustainability are examined with strategic recommendations provided.

Investment trends and regulatory frameworks impacting industry growth and innovation are thoroughly examined.

The market size is described with historical data and future forecasts based on current influencing factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical issues.

The TAM analysis provides strategic insights, comparing market potential with current size and identifying growth opportunities.

Market segmentation breaks down the market into subcategories with an analysis of growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Regional and country-specific breakdowns highlight growth drivers and market size variations across different geographies.

Expanded regional coverage includes significant emerging markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, spotlighting their growing importance in the global value chain.

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Blinds, Shades, Louvers, Textiles Material: Metal, Glass, Wood, Other Materials Technology: Battery Powered, Manual, Smart Power Source Mechanism: Fixed, Manual, Motorized Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

Blinds: Horizontal, Vertical, Cellular Shades: Roller, Roman, Pleated Louvers: Fixed, Adjustable, Operable Textiles: Sheer Fabrics, Blackout Fabrics, Technical Textiles

Geographies Covered: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic data and ten years forecast.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

