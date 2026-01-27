Ofinno Hires Arvind Jairam as Director of Patent Licensing and Acquisitions

Reston, VA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ofinno, a global leader in wireless and media standards, today announced that Arvind Jairam has joined the company as Director of Patent Licensing and Acquisitions. Jairam will lead Ofinno’s patent licensing strategies and identify commercialization opportunities that will contribute to global connectivity standards.

“Arvind brings a rare combination of technical depth, business experience, and extensive IP legal expertise,” said Kavon Nasabzadeh, CEO of Ofinno. “Ofinno continues to push the industry in 5G/6G, Wi-Fi, and media compression standards, and Arvind’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our innovations reach the global market. We are thrilled to have him on board as we raise the bar for next-generation connectivity.”

Jairam joins Ofinno with more than 17 years of experience in patent law, spanning patent prosecution, licensing, litigation, post-grant proceedings, and appeals. Most recently, he was a Principal at McKool Smith, where he focused on patent litigation.

“Ofinno is an incredibly innovative research lab that’s inventing the global connectivity technologies of tomorrow,” said Jairam. “I am excited to join a team that is so deeply committed to technical excellence, and to contribute to the significant value Ofinno and our innovators bring to numerous highly relevant industries.”

Prior to his legal career, Mr. Jairam spent seven years at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, focusing on research and development in the areas of signal processing, communication systems, radars, natural language processing, and machine learning. He holds a J.D. with honors from the George Washington University Law School, a master’s degree in business administration and management from Boston University, and technical degrees from Carnegie Mellon University (master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and undergraduate degrees with honors in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science, and Mathematical Sciences).

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Ofinno is a specialized research and intellectual property (IP) development firm that serves as the strategic engine for the next era of global connectivity. Home to many of the world’s most prolific inventors, the company develops foundational 5G/6G, next-gen Wi-Fi, and media compression technologies. Ofinno’s mission is to provide global technology leaders with the essential IP architecture and technical expertise needed to build future products and gain a competitive advantage. In addition to selling and licensing its patent portfolios, Ofinno partners on R&D and IP to help companies around the world navigate and optimize the complex connectivity standards landscape. Learn more at ofinno.com.

